Group L at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group L.

Group L

England (ENG)

Nicknames(s) : The Three Lions

FIFA World Ranking : 4th

Appearances : 17 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Eight (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Champions (1966)

Record (W-D-L) : 32-22-20

Top Scorer : Gary Lineker, 10

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018) with six

Oldest Scorer : Tom Finney, 36 years, 64 days (1958 vs. Soviet Union)

Youngest Scorer : Michael Owen, 18 years, 190 days (1998 vs. Romania)

Fact: Geoff Hurst was the first to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final (1966 vs. West Germany); there has only been one other men's World Cup Final hat-trick, Kylian Mbappé in 2022.

Croatia (CRO)

Nicknames(s) : Vatreni (Blazers), Kockasti (Checkered Ones)

FIFA World Ranking : 11th

Appearances : Seven (1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Four (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Runner up (2018)

Record (W-D-L) : 13-8-9

Top Scorer : Ivan Perisic and Davor Suker, six

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Davor Suker, six (1998)

Oldest Scorer : Ivica Olic, 34 years, 277 days (2014 vs. Cameroon)

Youngest Scorer : Josko Gvardiol, 20 years, 328 days (2022 vs. Morocco)

Fact: Croatia has not lost a Group Stage match in their previous two World Cup appearances, the only team from the last two tournaments to do so.

Ghana (GHA)

Nicknames(s) : The Black Stars

FIFA World Ranking : 73rd

Appearances : Five (2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Quarterfinals (2010)

Record (W-D-L) : 5-3-7

Top Scorer : Asamoah Gyan, six

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Asamoah Gyan (2010), three

Oldest Scorer : Andre Ayew, 32 years, 342 days (2022 vs. Portugal)

Youngest Scorer : Asamoah Gyan, 20 years, 207 days (2006 vs. Czech Republic)

Fact: Ghana's quarterfinal finish in 2010 ended in heartbreak as Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in stoppage time of Extra Time after Luis Suárez was sent off for a handball on the line. Ghana would lose the eventual shootout.

Panama (PAN)

Nicknames(s) : Los Canaleros (The Canal Men), La Marea Roja (The Red Tide)

FIFA World Ranking : 34th

Appearances : Two (2018, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Group stage (2018)

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-3

Top Scorer : Felipe Baloy, one

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Felipe Baloy (2018), One

Oldest Scorer : Felipe Baloy, 37 years, 120 days (2018 vs. England)

Youngest Scorer : Felipe Baloy, 37 years, 120 days (2018 vs. England)

Fact: At 37 years, 120 days, Felipe Baloy is the second oldest CONCACAF men's World Cup scorer behind Mexico's Cuauhtemoc Blanco (2010 vs. France at 37 years, 151 days).

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