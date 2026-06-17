England player ratings as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham shine in 4-2 victory over Croatia

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England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with the 4-2 triumph over Croatia as their attacking talent came to the fore. However, there will be concerns as far as the defence goes.

A brace for captain Harry Kane powered Thomas Tuchel's side on and put down a marker that will have several World Cup favourites on notice. The Bayern Munich man has seemingly carried over his brilliant club form and that will be a key factor moving forward. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham showed glimpses of his very best in the second half and his solo run and finish was perhaps the highlight of the game.

It's the defence that will concern Tuchel most though and there could even be a suggestion of changing things up immediately for the next group game against Ghana on June 23.

Here's a look at how Tuchel's men performed in the Group L opener.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel, 8 -- Harry Kane admitted that the German 'gave a speech' in the dressing room at halftime and it clearly worked. England were brighter and more bold after the break, cutting through Croatia at will. Tuchel's changes were also spot on as the influx just after 70 minutes impacted the game further. He has work to do with his defence however and must address it quickly.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Jordan Pickford, 7 -- Was asked to play out with his feet more and had to be on the same wavelength as his back four. There was little he could've done about both goals given the mess in his defence though perhaps he would've liked a stronger wrist on Martin Butarina's strike.

RB Reece James, 6 -- Linked up well with Madueke and then Bellingham in the second half but offered little in terms of attacking output. Defensively meanwhile he was suspect and caught chasing shadows at various points. Was moved into midfield later in the second half.

CB Ezri Konsa, 5 -- A night to forget for Konsa. He was missing for Petar Musa's goal and was again absent when order was needed in the backline. Too often Konsa looked uncomfortable and seemed at odds with his defensive partner Stones.

CB John Stones, 5 -- Better would've been expected from Stones and especially so in possession. He lacked his usual assertive nature in possession and like Konsa was found at fault for one of the goals when he sold himself too early up against Baturina. He started on the left side of defence but that might well change after this showing.

LB Nico O'Reilly, 6 -- Grew into the game but another in the backline that looked uncomfortable. It was strange to see from O'Reilly who has been a confident presence all season for Manchester City. He had little in the way of cohesion with Gordon and is another that needs to improve.

CM Declan Rice, 7 -- Could well be a key factor from set-pieces this tournament and his delivery was excellent. He set up one goal and had O'Reilly been more composed could've had another couple. There's work still to be done on his partnership with Anderson however and the pair will need to iron out who does what when it comes to specific duties.

Jude Bellingham what at his inspiring best in the second half and grabbed a deserved goal. Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

CM Jude Bellingham, 9 -- England's match winner. In the second half especially Bellingham stepped up not only with a goal but he also helped bring about some control in a chaotic game. He swept up when required and regained possession while always made himself a threat moving forward. The run for the goal was typically imposing from the Real Madrid man.

CM Elliot Anderson, 7 -- Anderson showed his usual energy but at times looked a bit lost in terms of knowing his duties. On the second Croatia goal he was far too passive and rather than press the ball stood off. There will need to be a lot of improvement from the Nottingham Forest man but in the second half he showed exactly why he's one of the most sought-after midfielders around.

LW Anthony Gordon, 5 -- Barcelona's new boy was largely anonymous and had little impact on the game. The fact he lasted 71 minutes was a surprise as Gordon struggled to get going and never truly threatened Croatia.

RW Noni Madueke, 7 -- The surprise inclusion and the Arsenal winger can be content with his performance. His energy and drive were welcome down the right side though at key moments his end product is sloppy - he can certainly hold onto the ball too long when a quick release is needed. Still, he didn't let anyone down and worked hard throughout.

Harry Kane showed no sign of nerves as took his retaken penalty superbly Getty

ST Harry Kane, 9 -- England's captain showed his mettle after having the first penalty ruled out and it was all business on the retake. His second was an outstanding header and with England looking more and more to set pieces that could be a feature of Kane's game at the tournament. Dropped back when required into his 'quarterback' role and linked play with the usual class. Perhaps what summed up the committed Kane the most however was his committed defensive work late on as he produced a couple of key blocks.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

LW Marcus Rashford (Gordon, 72), NR -- Took his goal brilliant by opening up his body and side footing home. Has immediately put pressure on Gordon.

CM Morgan Rogers (Rice, 72), NR -- Helped carry the ball in several attacks and supported well.

RW Bukayo Saka (Madueke, 72), NR -- A good cameo and hopefully the minutes will help his fitness levels. Looked sharp in attack and helped out to provide support for his fullback in defence.

LB Djed Spence (Bellingham, 80'), NR -- Some very good runs after coming on and joined the attack at will.