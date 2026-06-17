Bay FC sign U.S. youth international Kennedy Fuller from Angel City

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Kennedy Fuller leaves Angel City after more than two years at the club. Getty

Bay FC has acquired United States youth international midfielder Kennedy Fuller from Angel City FC in a transfer worth $520,000 total, the teams announced on Wednesday.

Fuller, 19, has played for Angel City since the beginning of the 2024 NWSL season after signing via the league's U-18 entry mechanism.

"I want to thank Angel City for taking chances on young players and giving me the opportunity to become a professional here," Fuller said in a statement. "I am so grateful for my teammates who created such a great environment and took me under their wing. It has helped me be the best version of myself on and off the field."

Angel City received $500,000 in intra-league transfer funds and $20,000 in allocation money as part of the deal. Bay FC also received an international roster spot for the rest of 2026.

"Kennedy is an exciting player and a fantastic addition," Bay FC head coach Emma Coates said in a statement. "She is a superb young talent who possesses lots of NWSL experience. Her creativity and quality on the ball make her a joy to watch and will add to our attack. What is most exciting is the room she has to continue developing, and I believe she has a very bright future ahead of her at Bay FC."

Fuller has scored two goals and added two assists thus far this season.

She has consistently been part of the U.S. youth national teams, including captaining the U-20 team. Fuller debuted for Angel City at 16 years old.

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"I'm incredibly excited to join Bay FC and be part of what the club is building," Fuller said. "From my conversations with Emma and the staff, it was clear that this is an environment where players are challenged to grow and reach their potential. I'm looking forward to learning from my teammates, connecting with the fans and doing everything I can to help the team compete for championships."

Bay FC currently sits in 13th place in the 16-team league, 2 points behind Angel City.

Coates is in her first season as coach. The addition of Fuller is another significant change to a Bay FC franchise that also added rising U.S. star midfielder Claire Hutton in the offseason.

The NWSL's secondary transfer window officially opens on July 14 for international transfers, but teams can make intra-league moves at any time up until the Oct. 8 roster freeze.

The NWSL regular season resumes on July 3 after a month-long break for the Men's World Cup being staged in North America, including in several NWSL venues and markets.