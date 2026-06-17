USWNT defender Lilly Reale joins Boston Legacy from Gotham FC

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Lilly Reale has left Gotham FC. Getty

United States women's national team defender Lilly Reale has joined Boston Legacy FC via transfer from Gotham FC. Gotham will receive $350,000 in expansion allocation money, which can be used by the end of 2027.

Gotham will also receive $50,000 in NWSL intra-league transfer funds.

Reale, 22, played in nearly every match for Gotham FC last year as the team won the 2025 NWSL Championship. Reale was named the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year.

Her playing time decreased significantly in early 2026 due to a combination of a minor injury and the arrival of Norwegian international Guro Reiten to Gotham. Reiten has taken over the starting fullback role that Reale held down last year.

Reale's club form earned her call-ups to the United States beginning in 2025. She has nine caps for the USWNT and is one of several fullbacks vying for a roster spot at next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Reale, who is a Boston native, did not play in the most recent USWNT friendly matches against Brazil.

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Allocation money is being phased out by the NWSL this year, but 2026 expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston received additional allocation money that has a later expiration date, making it a more coveted asset in transactions.

Prior to Gotham, Reale had a standout college career at UCLA, where she won a national championship.

Boston is playing its inaugural NWSL season. The expansion franchise has nine points from its first 12 games and sits 14th in the 16-team table at the NWSL's summer break.

Legacy head coach Filipa Patão has frequently played variations of a three-back defensive structure with wingbacks. Reale could play in the wingback role or as part of the centerback trio for Boston.