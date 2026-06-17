England vs. Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Thomas Tuchel's team begin campaign

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After watching almost every team play in North America, it's finally England's turn to begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

With the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, tournament expectations are high for Thomas Tuchel's team, but first they must navigate the tricky task posed by an experienced Croatia side.

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England qualified for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with ease, winning all of their games and avoiding conceding a single goal.

That record, plus the form of star players such as Kane for their clubs this season means many see England as real World Cup contenders.

As ever, though, the country will have to keep at bay the demons that have plagued the 60 years of hurt that have passed since their sole World Cup triumph in 1966.

In between two European Championship final defats, England reached the quarterfinals in Qatar four years ago where they were knocked out by France.

Tonight's Group L opponents famously emerged victorious when the teams met at the semifinal stage of the 2018 World Cup, but with several of their big names in the twilight of their playing careers, less is expected of Luka Modric and Co.

Fellow Group L sides Ghana and Panama face off later shortly after the full-time whistle is blown in Dallas.