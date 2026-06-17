Portugal, Ronaldo frustrated in opening draw with Congo DR

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Congo DR produced another stunning result at the 2026 World Cup as the African side won their first ever point in the tournament by holding one of the pre-tournament favorites, Portugal, to a 1-1 draw in Houston on Wednesday.

Yoane Wissa struck Congo's first goal at a World Cup deep into first-half stoppage time to cancel out an early opening goal from Portugal's João Neves in the sixth minute.

Congo DR celebrate their equalizing goal against Portugal. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Lionel Messi as the only men to play in six World Cups and, aged 41 years and 132 days, he became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match. But the forward cut a frustrated figure in attack.

Congo are appearing in just their second World Cup and first since 1974, when they competed as Zaire and lost all three games without scoring.