Brazil vs Haiti at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

After a lacklustre start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, five-time champions Brazil will look to get some momentum going when they take on Haiti in their second match of Group C.

Brazil started the World Cup with a 1-1 draw to Morocco, a game in which they were outplayed for large swathes and were bailed out by a piece of magic from Vinícius Júnior and good goalkeeping from Alisson. Haiti, meanwhile, were narrowly beaten by Scotland in their opener, a John McGinn goal the difference even as Haiti attacked well for most of the match.

With so much on the line for Brazil, expect Carlo Ancelotti to send out his team with a clear message: make a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday, June 19, 7.30 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, June 20, 1.30 a.m.

India IST: Saturday, June 20, 6.00 am

Australia AEST: Saturday, June 20, 11.30 am

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Brazil

Alisson Becker

Danilo | Marquinhos | Gabriel | Alex Sandro

Lucas Paquetá | Casemiro | Bruno Guimarães

Raphinha | Matheus Cunha | Vinícius Júnior

Haiti

Johny Placide

Carlens Arcus | Ricardo Adé | Hannes Delcroix | Martin Expérience

Don Deedson | Jean Jacques | Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | Ruben Providence

Wilson Isidor | Frantzdy Pierrot

Talking Points

Vinicius Junior (Brazil) scores and celebrates his teams first goal during Group C FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil and Morocco, Met Life Stadium, New jersey, USA on June 14 2026. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vinícius needs to step up, again

For most of their opener against Morocco, Brazil looked ponderous in build-up while defensively, they had a porous midfield and weak flanks. The lone bright spot, though, was Vinicius. He took his goal extremely well, creating something out of nothing when Brazil had zero hold in the game, and had moments of quality when he linked up with Raphinha and Bruno Guimarães. Against Haiti, though, he'll need to do it in more than flashes. Brazil have scored 17 goals in their three previous matches against Haiti, and with pressure mounting back home, this would be the perfect time to keep that average up. With Neymar ruled out, it's up to Vinícius, again, to step up and push Brazil on.

Carlo Ancelotti will also be under pressure to make changes to his starting XI, and it will be interesting to see if he sticks with Igor Thiago or goes his main two options up top: the non-traditional No. 9 in Matheus Cunha or the explosive youngster that is Endrick.

Haiti should be brave

As they usually are, as they were against the more favoured Scotland on opening day. With Deedson and Providence on the wings, and the attacking qualities of left-back Experience -- they have the firepower to attack Brazil's weakest areas. With ageing fullbacks and wingers (one, atleast) who don't track back all that much, Haiti could find plenty of joy down the flanks if they have the courage to attack it. Of course, it would only matter if they improve their end product considerably but it is certainly worth a try against a Brazil side creaking at the hinges.

This World Cup has already thrown up quite a few upsets, could this be the next?