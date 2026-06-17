USMNT's Christian Pulisic trains solo on field in race to be fit vs. Australia

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IRVINE, Calif. -- United States national team attacker Christian Pulisic continued to train apart from the main group at Wednesday's training session, as he looks to recover from a calf injury he first sustained last week, and aggravated in last Friday's 4-1 over Paraguay in World Cup Group D play.

Pulisic was first spotted in the USMNT's field-side gym, and later took the field to work out with a member of the team's training staff.

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN that Pulisic didn't take the field at all on Tuesday, so Wednesday marked an improvement in terms of what the player could do.

As is customary, media were instructed to depart after the first 15 minutes of training.

Players have sounded confident all week that Pulisic will be able to recover, with midfielder Tyler Adams saying on Monday, "Let's relax."

But with around 48 hours to go until the U.S. squares off against Australia in Seattle, there is increasing concern that Pulisic won't be available.

As a point of comparison, this time a week ago defender Chris Richards, who was dealing with an ankle injury, had already returned to full training.

U.S. defender Antonee Robinson said he has confidence that the USMNT will be able to cope if Pulisic isn't able to recover in time to play in Friday's World Cup group stage encounter against Australia in Seattle.

"He's not been training fully with the group yet. We've still got a couple of days to see where he is at," Robinson said about Pulisic. "And you know, thankfully, we've got a lot of boys on the bench eager and ready to get involved and helping the team and with a lot of quality.

"So it's a long tournament. If we don't have him back for the game, then you know, we're gonna make sure we have him back for the rest of the way, because we're gonna need him cause we're gonna need everyone, but hopefully we have everyone fit."