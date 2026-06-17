Angel City fires coach Straus after 1-in-8 game slide

Open Extended Reactions

Angel City FC has fired head coach Alexander Straus effective immediately, the club announced on Wednesday.

Angel City currently sits 12th in the 16-team NWSL.

The Los Angeles-based side won their first three games of the season and sat atop the table but won only once in their next eight games before the league's monthlong break for the Men's World Cup.

"Alex brought real energy and passion to Angel City, developing our style of play and overseeing the important development of our players," Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons said in a statement.

"He guided one of the youngest rosters in NWSL history through a pivotal period of growth. We are deeply grateful for Alex's leadership and the progress made during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in his next chapter."

Senior assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will act as interim coach while Angel City searches for a full-time replacement, the club said.

Straus joined Angel City last summer, midway through the NWSL season.

Straus and Parsons spoke about a long-term plan for the team to reach its potential.

Angel City FC has only made the NWSL playoffs once in its four years of existence.

Angel City fired coach Alexander Straus on Wednesday. Alex Menendez/NWSL via Getty Images

Straus joined Angel City after guiding Bayern Munich to three straight Frauen-Bundesliga titles in Germany.

He helped Bayern reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in his final season there.

Prior to that, Straus led Sandviken/Brann to a Norwegian league title. He also coached his native Norway at the youth international level.

Angel City returns to the field on July 3 at home against the Orlando Pride.

Also on Wednesday, Angel City FC announced that the club traded midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC in exchange for $520,000 total.