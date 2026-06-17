England 4-2 Croatia: Harry Kane at the double as Three Lions start World Cup campaign with chaotic win

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England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start in chaotic fashion after a Harry Kane brace powered Thomas Tuchel's side to a 4-2 win over Croatia.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute having been given a reprieve for an initially saved effort -- as an encroachment allowed him to make no mistake second time round. Croatia got level through a superb Martin Baturina strike, but Kane restored the English advantage from a corner.

And while Petar Musa breached the back line to slotted home to send Croatia into the break level again, it was Jude Bellingham's solo effort, in off the post, that rescued the Three Lions just moments after the restart. The rest of the second half was slower, before Marcus Rashford sealed the points off the bench with just minutes to play.

By Tuchel's lofty standards, the performance will leave plenty to be dissected back in Kansas, particularly at the back -- but the side's greatest ever goalscorer finding a brace will prove to be one potential worry crossed off his list.

Kane, who had already enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career at club level, moved to 17 in major international tournaments -- and levelled Gary Lineker's 10 goals for his country in the tournament.

England's finisher-in-chief delivers again

A brace from Harry Kane helped take England to victory against Croatia. Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Before this World Cup, plenty of the conversation has been dominated by a simple talking point in attack -- how can the best be brought out of Kane?

On this occasion, all that was needed was Noni Madueke to draw a foul off Luka Modric in the area, and for a corner routine to be executed perfectly across the board.

Kane's brilliance lies in how ruthlessly efficient he is, as demonstrated at Bayern Munich this season -- and it might just be the year he can re-produce at the highest level. The first of his spot-kicks was poor -- with a lack of conviction when Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković called his bluff and didn't move early -- but when given a second opportunity, he had only the bottom corner in mind, regardless of where the 'keeper went -- and found it with no doubt.

And with his side pegged back, he delivered once again. Lots has been said about corners the season just gone, and he combined with Arsenal's Declan Rice to restore the English advantage. Creeping backwards to escape the Croatian defenders (who did not rectify the lack of cover) he got on the end of the outswinging delivery and leave Livakovic with little chance.

He became only the second player to score for England at three different FIFA World Cups -- following David Beckham in 1998-2006. At World Cups and European Championships, only Cristiano Ronaldo (22), Miroslav Klose (19) and Gerd Müller (18) have more than him -- and this tournament is still, hopefully for England, very young.

Two goals conceded, two reasons for potential Tuchel ire

Tuchel is not the kind of manager to let two goals conceded slide on account of his side winning, even looking comfortable by the end of the match.

The 2018 finalists -- who beat England to reach that match in Russia -- got level on the 36 minute mark after Luka Sucic outfoxed John Stones on the right, before playing it back to Como's Martin Baturina, who unleashed a stunner into Jordan Pickford's top left corner.

The nature of Croatia's second is what will frustrate the German -- coming just eight minutes after it looked certain Kane would send England into the dressing room in front.

Peter Musa was on the spot to finish after Ivan Perisic, who was just onside, was played in behind with a simple ball over the top. The Croatians did not create such a 'route one' opportunity to stare down Jordan Pickford in the second half, as the John Stones - Ezri Konsa partnership looked steadier.

Stones was taken off for Marc Guéhi just minutes from time, a player who will be keen to pitch his suitability to start as the tournament goes on. There is little time for experimenting in a World Cup, but victory against Ghana on June 23 would see England through before they take on Panama on June 27.

Team lineups

England: Pickford, James, Stones (Guehi 87'), Konsa, O'Reilly, Rice (Rogers 72') Anderson, Bellingham (Spence 80'), Madueke (Saka 72'), Gordon (Rashford 72'), Kane

Croatia: Livaković, Stanišić, Vušković (M. Pasalić 66'), Gvardiol, Šutalo, Modrić (Kovacić 58'), Sučić, Pašalić (Kramarić 79'), Baturina (Vlasić 78'), Perišić, Musa (Matanović 66')