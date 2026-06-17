Rangers appoint Derek McInnes from Hearts as Danny Röhl replacement

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Derek McInnes nearly led Hearts to the Scottish title last season. Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images

Rangers have announced the appointment of Derek McInnes as their new manager on a three-year contract following the departure of Danny Röhl.

The 54-year-old former Gers midfielder -- who played for the club between 1995 and 2000 -- was headhunted from Hearts after Röhl left by mutual consent to take charge of Red Bull Salzburg.

When the Austrian club's interest in the German surfaced, Rangers immediately turned their attention towards getting a deal done for McInnes on the back of a season in which he led the Jambos to a club-record points tally, second place in the Premiership and to within minutes of a first top-flight title in 66 years.

A six-figure compensation package has been agreed between the two clubs for the former St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock boss.

McInnes has brought coaches Alan Archibald and Paul Sheerin with him from Hearts while Craig Clark, who he worked with at Kilmarnock, has also joined his staff at Ibrox.

McInnes told his new club's website: "It is a real honour to become the manager of Rangers Football Club.

"It is no secret that I grew up a Rangers supporter, and I am convinced this is the right time to take on this prestigious role given the club's structure and leadership from Andrew [Cavenagh, chairman], the board, and Jim [Gillespie, chief executive].

"The demands here are clear, and our supporters rightfully have high expectations. It is up to me, my staff and my players to meet those expectations, and have this club performing as it should.

"There is a lot of hard work ahead, but already the preparations have begun, and I am looking forward to meeting the current squad in the coming weeks and welcoming some new faces."

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Rangers chairman Cavenagh said: "I am delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers. He is someone we have always rated highly, and we believe he is exactly what this club needs at this moment in time.

"His deep Scottish and Rangers experience are important for us. He knows how to win in this league, and he is coming off an extremely strong season with Hearts."

The announcement came hours after the Gers confirmed Rohl had moved to Red Bull Salzburg.

The 37-year-old German, who replaced Russell Martin last October, will take charge of the Austrian Bundesliga outfit after a seven-figure compensation package was agreed between the clubs.

Cavenagh told Rangers' website: "I'd like to thank Danny for his service and commitment to Rangers.

"He and his staff put in a significant amount of hard work during his time in charge, which we are greatly appreciative of.

"We wish them the best of luck moving forward."