Ghana vs. Panama LIVE: World Cup updates as Queiroz's side look for big win

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Ghana begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama in a Group L encounter at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada and you can follow it live with ESPN.

With England and Croatia the other two teams in Group L, both Ghana and Panama will be aiming to win to enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

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Ghana come into this World Cup with plenty of upheaval behind the scenes, after Otto Addo was surprisingly sacked in April, with Carlos Queiroz coming in to take charge. The Portuguese manager has also left out some big names like Mohammed Kudus and Prince Owusu.

Yet, the biggest news ahead of their opener is the absence of Thomas Partey, who was denied entry into Canada with the host nation rejecting his VISA application and subsequent appeal. Partey has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police.

Panama, meanwhile, were one of two sides who finished the CONCACAF qualification cycle unbeaten, as Thomas Christiansen's side used their defensive nous to great effect. They made their only appearance at the World Cup in 2018, when they lost all three games and finished bottom of their group and had the worst goal difference (-9) in the tournament.

However, they are a much improved side this time around and will seek to pull off a few upsets in their group, starting with Ghana.