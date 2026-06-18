Uzbekistan vs. Colombia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as James Rodriguez and co. look for winning start

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Colombia take on Uzbekistan to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign going and you can follow all the action live right here with ESPN.

DR Congo's draw against Portugal in Group K's earlier match has opened up the chance for either of these two teams a chance to go top with a win here today.

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What that DR Congo - Portugal result also signifies is two things: DR Congo are here to play and will be one tough side to beat. And Portugal are there for the taking if the opposition can isolate Cristiano Ronaldo and keep Portugal from playing their natural game. That should be boost enough for both these sides, Colombia especially, to get this World Cup campaign to a flying start.

There's no room for complacency, and there's a chance for great glory: what more could you ask for? Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan are extremely well drilled but will need to take their chances to go forward against a Colombia side who will be expecting to control the tempo and stay in forward areas as much as possible. With James Rodríguez and co. desperate to make up for missing the 2022 Qatar edition, expect them to fly out the blocks.

Will they be successful with that strategy against this tough, physical defence? We'll find out soon enough.