Kane and Bellingham put on a show in England's thrilling win over Croatia

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DALLAS -- England kicked off their Group L campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Croatia.

Harry Kane's retaken 12h-minute penalty got Thomas Tuchel's side off to a perfect start before Martin Baturina equalised on 36 minutes with a curling finish from outside the box.

Kane headed in Declan Rice's corner to restore England's lead but Petar Musa finished a brilliant Croatia move to draw them level again in first-half stoppage time.

Jude Bellingham fired England ahead again just two minutes into the second half, collecting Elliot Anderson's pass before firing low across Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and in off the far post.

England created a raft of chances thereafter with Likakovic making six saves in a stunning five-minute spell before Marcus Rashford came off the bench to make the points safe, curling in a fourth with five minutes remaining.

England next face Ghana in Boston on June 23, the same day Croatia play Panama in Toronto.

Kane follows other big stars with two goals

Kane has joined the party. Having seen Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé all leave their early mark on the World Cup, Kane's double sees him join the rest of the world's elite on the scoring charts.

Kane was asked on Tuesday who he regards as the best strikers at this tournament. He picked out Mbappe and Haaland. As chance had it, around the same sort of time in Boston, Haaland was asked a similar question and he named Mbappe and Kane.

Kane's season has been remarkable for Bayern Munich, and he said before the match in Dallas he felt he was ready to carry that form into the World Cup. Though his first penalty was well-saved, he ditched the pause in the run-up on the retaken effort to calmly slot the ball home. His header -- bizarrely unmarked -- was also well-taken, ruthlessly planting the ball home in the 42nd minute.

But Kane is so much more than just a striker for England. He is integral in every facet of the match, even dropping deep at one point to aid with a kick-off routine. This is an aspect of his game he's developed further at Bayern Munich, and allows him to make these late, lethal darts into the box. And there he was in injury time at the end, making a key block off Gvardiol to maintain England's two-goal lead. Once again Kane showed why he is indispensable and sits alongside the other greats in this tournament. -- Tom Hamilton

Are England fans in for a wild ride at this World Cup?

If we're honest, England aren't usually this entertaining. There was something decidedly methodical about the end of the Gareth Southgate era, a caution informed by England's historic vulnerabilities.

But this was chaotic at times, both negatively and positively so. The balance wasn't right, as Tuchel's assistant Anthony Barry admitted when interviewed at halftime: "A complicated and confusing first half from us. We played long when we should have played short, played short when should have played long. We were not playing through the gaps."

That changed in the second period and suddenly England looked much more dynamic, less concerned about their defensive shakiness and more intent on causing Croatia problems. To some extent, you could take whatever you want from this: England were awkward at the back -- Marc Guéhi surely has a strong case to start against Ghana after being left out here -- but very good in spells going forward. Wherever that combination leads them, it doesn't look like being dull. -- James Olley

Bellingham's magic justifies selection as No. 10

The debate had raged for months: who would be England's No. 10? Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers?

Tuchel opted for Bellingham's star power in Dallas, perhaps influenced by a strong showing in England's final warm-up game against Costa Rice a week earlier. There is an acknowledgment that while Rogers offers more discipline out of possession, Bellingham possesses more match-winning ability (notwithstanding how prolific Rogers has been for Aston Villa).