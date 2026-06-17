Sources: Angel City signs USWNT's Ally Sentnor from KC Current

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Angel City FC has signed United States women's national team forward Ally Sentnor from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $850,000, multiple sources told ESPN.

The transfer is Sentnor's second in less than a year after arriving in Kansas City in August.

Sentnor has become a fixture with the USWNT over the past year, scoring seven goals in 23 caps to date.

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Last August, the Current paid the Utah Royals $600,000 in guaranteed intra-league transfer funds, which briefly stood as an NWSL record for an intra-league deal. There was an additional $100,000 in conditional future add-ons as part of the transfer.

ESPN previously reported that Sentnor's transfer to Kansas City included a 20% sell-on fee for Utah.

Kansas City paid Utah half of the fee up front and will pay the Royals $200,00 this year and $100,000 next year, ESPN previously reported. That is before adding any sell-on fee.

Ally Sentnor is joining Angel City from Kansas City Current, sources told ESPN. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

A source with knowledge of Angel City's deal with Kansas City said that Angel City will also spread payments to Kansas City over three years, which is common for large transfers.

Last year, the Current prevailed in a multi-team race for Sentnor's signature. Several teams engaged Kansas City about signing her this spring, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sentnor's current contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

The $850,000 fee paid by Angel City is the second highest intra-league NWSL move in terms of guaranteed funds, behind Jaedyn Shaw's move to Gotham FC ($1.25 million). Ludmila's move to San Diego Wave FC in January was for $800,000 with an additional $200,000 in unspecified conditional add-ons.

Sentnor has two goals and two assists in 12 games this season for Kansas City.

She primarily plays as a center forward but can also play on the wing or in the No. 10 role.

Utah drafted Sentnor with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, the last college draft before the new collective bargaining agreement abolished all drafts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Angel City FC announced that the club traded midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC in exchange for $520,000 total.

Angel City also announced on Wednesday that the club had fired head coach Alexander Straus.

The NWSL's secondary transfer window officially opens on July 14 for international transfers, but teams can make intra-league moves at any time up until the Oct. 8 roster freeze.