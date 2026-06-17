Liverpool beat Newcastle to transfer of Spain's Víctor Muñoz - sources

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Liverpool are set to sign Spain international Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna after hijacking his proposed switch to Newcastle United, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Andoni Iraola's side are in the market for wide players following the departure of Mohamed Salah. Muñoz, who is in the Spain squad for this summer's World Cup, has a release clause of €40 million ($46m).

The 22-year-old had been closing in on a move to Newcastle but sources told ESPN he will now join Liverpool on a long-term contract. Muñoz spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, making four senior appearances for the latter.

Víctor Muñoz is currently with Spain at the World Cup. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

He joined Osasuna for a reported €5m in 2025, scoring six goals in 34 LaLiga appearances last term.

Liverpool are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer, with Muñoz viewed as an ideal candidate to add pace and dynamism out wide.

As well as the exit of Salah, striker Hugo Ekitike is set to be sidelined until 2027 with a ruptured Achilles while Federico Chiesa could also depart.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool are also admirers of RB Leipzig 's Yan Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain 's Bradley Barcola, though they are likely to face competition from a host of European clubs.