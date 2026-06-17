England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham laud Thomas Tuchel's halftime speech

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Harry Kane revealed a halftime "message" from manager Thomas Tuchel inspired England's surge as they launched their World Cup campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia.

Tuchel's side were pegged back to 2-2 at the interval in their Group L opener in Dallas after two Kane strikes were cancelled out by Martin Baturina and Petar Musa.

England raised the tempo after the break and won in commanding style after goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

England captain Kane told ITV: "I thought it was a game of two halves. I thought first half we were OK but really disappointed to concede the way we did, the way we dropped off.

"Credit to the manager. The manager gave us a speech at halftime, just to say if we lose we lose, but we lose in our way.

"You saw that the way we came out in the second half, we came out full gas. They couldn't live with it and that's the level we have to set every game.

"Credit to everyone. The first game of the tournament. A great result against a tough side."

England now play Ghana next Tuesday before facing Panama in their final group game a week on Saturday.

Kane added: "The intensity we went at -- I think that's our biggest strength. We are going to have to use that more this World Cup."

Thomas Tuchel's England earned a thrilling win over Croatia in their World Cup opener. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Bellingham also felt Tuchel's halftime team-talk had the desired effect.

The Real Madrid midfielder told ITV: "It wasn't one of those where there was a big drama -- he wasn't standing up shouting. It was just what the team needed.

"We have a mature group, we have great leaders in there. Everyone knew the level we had to get to and why we weren't hitting it. We were very clear in the second half and the early goal gave us the platform."

He added: "The second half especially, we really showed what we are about. We created a nicer rhythm and that's where we saw the best of us."

Bellingham had been selected ahead of Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role.

Bellingham said: "It's my responsibility to the team and country to give everything when I cross the line. I want to give everything I have with and without the ball to the team.

"I've missed more camps and more games than I would have liked but I've always got something in me when it comes to these times and I'll step up for the team."

Tuchel said his words at halftime had been to urge the players to "go for it."

The German told ITV: "I said even if we lose it will not change my perception of the last 17 days but let's do it our way.

"We were too focused on the result, too focused on protecting the lead which we didn't have [any more].

"The second goal was just an example. We had a back seven and didn't defend the goal. Why did we have a back seven?

"We want to play this match the way we want and the way we've worked together for 17 days. I tried to encourage them to go for it."

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He added: "I loved the reaction of the players in the second half. We deserved to win but it was emotional."

Tuchel confirmed Declan Rice had been substituted in the second half as a precaution.

He said: "Normally I wouldn't take Declan out but I didn't want to take any risk."