Germany vs. Ivory Coast at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Germany take on the Ivory Coast in a top-of-the-table Group E clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada.

Both teams began their World Cup with contrasting wins as Julian Nagelsmann watched his side romp to a 7-1 win over Curacao, while Emerse Fae's side required a 90th minute goal from Amad to defeat Ecuador 1-0.

The two teams have never met in a World Cup before and have only played a solitary international friendly in 2009 which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday June 20, 4 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday June 20, 9 p.m.

India IST: Sunday June 21, 1.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday June 21, 6 a.m

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Referee: Juan Gabriel Benitez Mareco (Paraguay)

Team News

Germany

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Joshua Kimmich | CB: Jonathan Tah | CB: Nico Schlotterbeck | LB: David Raum

CM: Leon Goretzka | CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic

RW: Leroy Sané | CAM: Jamal Musiala | LW: Florian Wirtz

CF: Kai Havertz

Ivory Coast

Emerse Fae will be without forward Elye Wahi as he was denied entry into Canada due to a prior arrest. Centre-back Evan N'Dicka also remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

GK: Yahia Fofana

RB: Guela Doué | CB: Odilon Kossounou | CB: Ousmane Diomande | LB: Ghislain Konan

CM: Franck Kessié | CM: Ibrahim Sangaré

RW: Amad Diallo | CAM: Bazoumana Touré | LW: Yan Diomande

CF: Ange-Yoan Bonny

Talking Points

Nagelsmann's side face first real test at World Cup

Lars Baron/Getty Images

There wasn't much Julian Nagelsmann would have learned about his Germany side in their 7-1 win over Curacao. Yes, his side were fluid and full of goals, but Curacao were clearly a level below.

The Ivory Coast and Ecuador are far more dangerous opposition for Nagelsmann and this game will represent Germany's true test. A win would seal qualification, but whether Nagelsmann chooses to opt for a more pragmatic approach remains to be seen.

The Ivorian wingers have plenty of pace and trickery, so David Raum could replace Nathaniel Brown in the lineup, but the fluidity of Wirtz, Havertz and Musiala combining ought to mean they might retain their place.

Germany are now the all-time top scorers in World Cup history with 239 goals, and one wouldn't bet against them adding to their tally.

Ivory Coast have the chance to make history

play 1:06 Onuoha praises Diomande's impact in Ivory Coast's win over Ecuador

All 26 players of Emerse Fae's squad have never played in a World Cup - and that perhaps explained why they were a bit circumspect going forward against Ecuador in their World Cup opener. Fae also opted to start with Nicolas Pépé and Elye Wahi, who looked a bit off the pace.

Wahi has been denied entry into Canada so will miss this game, which ought to mean Ange-Yoan Bonny will lead the line, and his physical presence could prove useful against Germany's defenders. Amad has certainly made the case to start after his goal-scoring heroics, while Seko Fofana's disappointing outing might see him drop to the bench.

Ultimately, the Ivory Coast's hopes will depend upon Yan Diomande, who was responsible for everything good in Ivory Coast's performance against Ecuador. Given the format of the World Cup, Fae's side may need only a point against Germany to progress to the knockouts, but Diomande allows them to dream bigger.