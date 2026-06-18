Aguirre backs improved Mexico display after nervous World Cup debut

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GUADALAJARA - Mexico coach Javier Aguirre admitted that he is looking for a more confident display in his team's second match, after feeling "nervous" during their World Cup opening win over South Africa last week.

"I've been in football for 50 years and I still get butterflies in my stomach before every single match. I get nervous," said the veteran manager, whose side will face South Korea on Thursday in Guadalajara. "It's hard to explain it. The one day I don't feel that, I'd rather go home."

Both Mexico and South Korea head into the match on the back of opening group-stage victories. With top spot in Group A up for grabs, Aguirre noted that their upcoming opponents should not be taken lightly.

"You have to walk your talk," Aguirre said. "Experience says that nothing is written in the World Cup. If you are the favorite team, it doesn't matter. I mean, the weather is the weather, it could rain, or you could have a penalty, or you can have an injury-and that happens in the World Cup.

"I am very confident, and I'm trying to convey that confidence to them, but we must not forget that Korea is a strong team."

South Korea defeated Czechia 2-1 last week in their opening match. Despite facing a formidable side led by Son Heung-min, Aguirre insisted that Mexico must leave Guadalajara with all three points.

"Our obligation is to try to win the match with whatever [squad] we have," said the coach, who will be missing center back César Montes due to a suspension.

"We want to play, that's why we were summoned for it, and we hope we have a great performance, and there is continuity in our performance. I really hope that, well, we're going to be capable of winning the match playing good football."

Following Thursday's game, Mexico will close out the group stage against Czechia on June 24, while South Korea will face South Africa on the same day.