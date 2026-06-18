World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as England make winning start - June 18

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We're into the second week of the World Cup, and after England got off to winning ways against Croatia, you can follow all the latest news across the day right here, with ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's side's victory was the headline from Wednesday night's game, as a Harry Kane brace, plus goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, saw England rise to the top of Group L.

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