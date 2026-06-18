Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool and Chelsea keen on star Sweden midfielder

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Liverpool and Chelsea are both tracking Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, while Arsenal and Liverpool will battle to land Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has already impressed at this World Cup. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

- Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. TEAMtalk reports that both sides are among several clubs to have made inquiries regarding the 22-year-old Sweden international, having sent scouts to watch him last season. The Seagulls are hopeful of keeping hold of Ayari and have moved swiftly to open talks over a potential contract extension, but it looks as though transfer interest is growing after his two goals for Sweden in the 5-1 win over Tunisia on Sunday.

- Arsenal are lining up a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to The Independent. The Gunners are reportedly checking on the 23-year-old's situation ahead of making their official approach, and PSG could be open to parting ways with him amid plans to make more additions to their forward line. Liverpool, who are closing in on a €40 million deal to sign Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz, also still hold interest in Barcola, who scored in France's 3-1 win over Senegal in the World Cup on Tuesday.

- Real Madrid are ready to make an approach for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, says Marca. Los Blancos have reportedly made the 25-year-old their No. 1 priority as they look to reinforce their midfield this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho making a request to sign the Argentina international. The Blues would be open to parting ways with Fernandez if they receive an offer worth at least €120 million, and West Ham's Mateus Fernandes, 21, is seen as a potential alternative. Meanwhile, the Bernabéu hierarchy are also looking at Internazionale defender Alessandro Bastoni, but Gazzetta dello Sport reports that an offer worth €70 million would be required to land him.

- Chelsea are monitoring the situation of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to Record. The Blues are reportedly considering a €60 million move for the 26-year-old, but the Portuguese club could demand a higher transfer fee if he impresses for Portugal at the World Cup. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is expected to explore the market for a potential replacement between the posts after a difficult campaign for current No. 1 Robert Sánchez last season, as the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are hopeful of pushing for the Premier League title.

- Barcelona and Chelsea are battling for the signature of Juventus wing back Andrea Cambiaso, per Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are looking for an offer worth at least €40 million to sign the 26-year-old, but the Blues want to offer striker Nicolas Jackson as part of a swap deal. Cambiaso made 46 appearances across all competitions last season, and has previously been linked with Manchester City.

DONE DEALS

- Bay FC has acquired United States youth international midfielder Kennedy Fuller from Angel City FC in a transfer worth $520,000 total. Read

- Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract. The Portugal playmaker left Manchester City when his contract expired at the end of the season, having won 15 major honors. He has now signed an agreement which will see him join Madrid after playing with his national team at the World Cup. Read

ESPN SOURCES

- Liverpool are set to sign Spain international Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna after hijacking his proposed switch to Newcastle United. Muñoz, who is in the Spain squad for this summer's World Cup, has a release clause of €40 million. Read

- Manchester United have no plans to negotiate a new loan agreement with Barcelona for Marcus Rashford. Barcelona had until June 15 to trigger an agreement to sign the England forward permanently for a €30 million fee. The Spanish side have let the deadline pass and Rashford is now expected to return to Carrington after his break following the World Cup. Read

- Angel City FC will sign United States women's national team forward Ally Sentnor from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $850,000. The transfer is Sentnor's second in less than a year after arriving in Kansas City in August. Read

- Gotham FC and Australia forward Sam Kerr have agreed terms on a free transfer. Kerr spent six years with English heavyweights Chelsea, where she twice won the Women's Super League Golden Boot along with five league titles and six different domestic cups, but left at the end of her contract. Read

- Barcelona expect 22-year-old winger Salma Paralluelo to leave the club at the end of June when her contract expires, but the Catalan club have reached an agreement to extend coach Pere Romeu's tenure until 2028. Read

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OTHER RUMORS

- Borussia Monchengladbach and USMNT attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna is open to leaving the Bundesliga club in the transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Cagliari wing back Marco Palestra wants to join Internazionale, and has turned down a potential switch to Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Real Madrid left back Alvaro Carreras is on the radars of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United. (Ekrem Konur)

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- Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could leave the Bernabéu this summer and has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Liverpool are still working on a move to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande despite closing in on the signing of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz. (Ben Jacobs)

- AC Milan are keen on Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos, but need to offload winger Rafael Leao for a move to become possible. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. (TEAMtalk)

- Real Betis are closing in on a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a free transfer. (AS)

- Everton defender Luca Davis is attracting interest from clubs in League One. (Football Insider)