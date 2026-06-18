Jude Bellingham: 'Chip on my shoulder' can help England at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

England midfielder Jude Bellingham believes playing with a "chip on my shoulder" will bring the best out of him at the World Cup.

Bellingham scored the vital third goal as Thomas Tuchel's side opened their campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia in the Group L clash in Dallas.

There were questions surrounding Bellingham's inclusion in Tuchel's squad for the tournament in North America after missing the September and October camps through injury.

That absence followed last summer's international window which ended in Tuchel saying his mother found Bellingham's behaviour "repulsive," while his ability to buy into Tuchel's "brotherhood" has also come under scrutiny.

Jude Bellingham scored for England against Croatia. Getty

Bellingham was chosen ahead of good friend Morgan Rogers in the No.10 position, before switching to a deeper role, and made an early mark in the tournament.

"For me personally, it was nice to put some of the noise aside and just show my country and my team-mates how committed I am to help us try to win football matches," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a great team performance. Second half, we got things right, first half we got the intensity right, but not quite with the ball and second half we put it all together nicely.

"To contribute, to help my team and help my country is one of the biggest honours and regardless of the noise outside, that honour doesn't change for me at all.

"It has been a tough season for me but I am feeling fresh and sharp and stronger.

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

- 'If we lose, we lose our way': Thomas Tuchel's Bazball England blueprint emerges in chaotic Croatia win

- England overcome 'nerves' for statement World Cup win over Croatia

"I have got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. That helps me a lot to find that focus early in the game and to find that intensity.

"I know that it's part of being a footballer and I don't hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it.

"Today, it was nice to try to show people and remind people what I'm about."