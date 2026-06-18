          Liverpool complete signing of Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna

          • Beth LindopJun 18, 2026, 08:21 AM
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              Based in Liverpool, Beth Lindop is ESPN's Liverpool correspondent and also covers the WSL and UWCL.
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          Liverpool have completed the signing of Spain international Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna.

          The 22-year-old forward has signed a six-year contract at Anfield and is the club's first signing under head coach Andoni Iraola.

          Iraola's side hijacked Newcastle United's move for Munoz, sources told ESPN. He had a €40 million ($46m) release clause.

          The exit of Mohamed Salah from Anfield meant Liverpool needed reinforcements in wide areas this summer. They have moved to bring in a compatriot of their new head coach Iraola.

          Muñoz was on the books of Barcelona and Real Madrid as a youth player, and made four appearances in the Spanish capital, before moving to Osasuna.

          He is part of the Spain squad for this summer's World Cup.