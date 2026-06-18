Liverpool complete signing of Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna

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Víctor Muñoz has joined Andoni Iraola's Liverpool. Getty

Liverpool have completed the signing of Spain international Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna.

The 22-year-old forward has signed a six-year contract at Anfield and is the club's first signing under head coach Andoni Iraola.

Iraola's side hijacked Newcastle United's move for Munoz, sources told ESPN. He had a €40 million ($46m) release clause.

The exit of Mohamed Salah from Anfield meant Liverpool needed reinforcements in wide areas this summer. They have moved to bring in a compatriot of their new head coach Iraola.

Muñoz was on the books of Barcelona and Real Madrid as a youth player, and made four appearances in the Spanish capital, before moving to Osasuna.

He is part of the Spain squad for this summer's World Cup.