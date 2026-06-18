Barcelona to play Tom Brady's Birmingham City in preseason friendly

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona will take on Tom Brady's Birmingham City in a preseason friendly at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on July 31, the two clubs have confirmed.

The Spanish champions travel to England on July 27 for a training camp at St. George's Park, the English Football Association's national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

While there, they will kick off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a fixture against Birmingham, who play in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

Tom Brady will welcome Barcelona to Birmingham City. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

NFL great Brady is a minority shareholder in the club after being brought on board by the chairman, the U.S. financier Tom Wagner, in 2023.

Since investing, Brady has already been visible at some big matches, including one dubbed 'The Hollywood Derby' against Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham in 2024.

Birmingham won that game 3-1, with David Beckham also present alongside Brady at St. Andrew's to take in the Blues' victory.

- Man United have no plans to negotiate new Marcus Rashford loan with Barcelona - sources

- Real Madrid demand 'firm' disciplinary action against Barcelona in Negreira case

- Barcelona teen Hamza Abdelkarim seen as Mohamed Salah's successor - Egypt coach

Barça and Birmingham have met on five occasions previously, including in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup semifinal in 1957-58 and again in the final in 1959-60, with the Catalan side winning both ties.

Overall, Barça have won three, drawn one and lost one of their previous meetings with Birmingham.