Cristiano Ronaldo: World Cup 'far from over' despite Portugal's bad start

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo defended Portugal's performance against Congo DR in their World Cup opener but is already looking ahead to the next game.

Portugal dominated possession but had just one shot on target in Wednesday's 1-1 draw in Houston.

"Nothing was lacking," Ronaldo, 41, told reporters after the game. "That's football. Portugal could have won, but they could also have lost."

Cristiano Ronaldo played in Portugal's draw with Congo DR. Getty

Ronaldo, who joined Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the only players to appear in six World Cups, played all 90 minutes on Wednesday. Unlike Messi, who started the World Cup with a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win against Algeria, Ronaldo had an off night and saw all his three shots go off target.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," Ronaldo, who hasn't scored a non-penalty goal in a major international competition since June 19, 2021, wrote on Instagram.

"Heads up and focus on the next game."

- World Cup 2026: Can Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finally meet on biggest stage?

- Yoane Wissa promised to look Portugal, Ronaldo in the eyes, and DRC delivered

- Portugal have a Ronaldo problem (again) after draw with Congo DR

Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate, João Félix, was not surprised by Congo DR's strong performance as the African country secured its first-ever World Cup point.

"The first game is always the first game," João Félix said. "Even if it's against a weaker team, they are playing for their country. If it's a dream for us, it's a dream for them too. They always give a little extra."

João Félix, who beat Ronaldo to win the Saudi Pro League's player of the season award, is confident Portugal will do better as the tournament progresses. Portugal will next play Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Houston before facing Colombia in their Group K final game on June 27.

"We will definitely improve," João Félix said. "It's about seeing what we didn't do well and correcting it in the next game, so we can win."