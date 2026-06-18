Harry Kane inspired by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland in World Cup goal rush

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane said watching fellow superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland make strong starts to the World Cup inspired him to respond with a brace of his own as England opened their campaign with victory over Croatia.

The England captain acknowledged the performances made by other forwards in the tournament but insisted his focus remained on himself and his nation.

"Obviously I saw the guys scoring their goals and I don't like to concentrate too much on other people but I think it's natural as a sportsman, as an athlete, to try and reach the highest levels and obviously all those guys started in a great way," Kane said.

Harry Kane is looking to become the first man to win two Golden Boots, a feat he first achieved in 2018. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Kane said the squad had been eager to get onto the pitch: "[We have] been waiting long enough to kind of just play the game -- we had to wait six days so i think everyone's just been itching to get out there."

The Bayern Munich striker also revealed that competition among the tournament's leading forwards helps drive him to improve.

Kane said: "I think as a striker myself obviously I want to get on the scoresheet as early as possible so think in the back of my mind that competition helps me to push my levels."

Kane was delighted to make an immediate impact, adding: "You know, that's what the World Cup's for, for the best players to perform at the the highest levels -- so it's nice to get a couple, for sure."

- Tuchel's Bazball England blueprint emerges in chaotic Croatia win

- WC overreactions: Takeaways now that all 48 teams played first games

- Kane and Bellingham put on a show in England's thrilling win over Croatia

Tuchel praised his players' response after conceding and explained the message he delivered from the sidelines.

"I gave them quiet time for themselves -- told them to calm down -- we just conceded a goal, to calm down, calm their nerves and encourage them to do it our way," Tuchel said.

He said his confidence in the squad never wavered regardless of the result and urged them to play with courage and intensity.

"I told them that my perception of them and of the last 17 days will not change of this result, no matter what the result is, but I want them to do it their way -- our way -- I want them to be brave, courageous, intense and on the front foot, and do it together and just go for it."

Reflecting on whether his team talk made a difference, Tuchel added: "If they say it helped even better.

"That was the main message to just encourage them and tell them that we trust them -- there's nothing to fear."

The England head coach reserved special praise for Kane, highlighting the striker's work without the ball as much as his goals.

He said, "If you see the commitment of our captain: of our number 9, in the extra time to block a crucial shot after a set-piece with all his body, and his commitment to buy into a a defensive action like this, then you know everything about his performance -- complete performance, absolute leader."

Tuchel believes Kane is currently leading by example both on and off the pitch.

"He is all-in, he's all-in physically, he's all-in mentally. He's a full package at the moment and he wants it and he leads by example so we're very happy."