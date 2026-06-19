Mary Earps joins London City Lionesses following PSG exit

Open Extended Reactions

Mary Earps has joined London City Lionesses. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

London City Lionesses have announced the signing of ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The 33-year-old has joined the London club following a two-year stint in France with Paris Saint-Germain where she made 22 appearances in the Première Ligue last season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Earps spent five years at Manchester United and, in that time, lifted the FA Cup and earnt the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the year award twice.

Her arrival to the London club demonstrates owner Michelle Kang's summer ambition following a sixth-placed finish in their debut Women's Super League season.

Earps said: "I'm over the moon to join this club and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I feel the club aligns with what I stand for. I can't wait to get started and to get down to business.

"The club's values represent what I want to represent and they are passionate about what I want to achieve and change the game in a positive way. All the conversations have been really positive and every time I spoke with the club I wanted to hear more.

"The vision and ambition, including the new training facility is incredible and I'm looking forward to seeing that develop, it shows what our owner Michele (Kang) and everyone at the club want to do in terms of really going for it.

"It's about putting a marker down and saying we want to be competitive in a short space of time.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside Elene (Lete) and the goalkeeping unit. Elene made some great saves and interventions last season. Hopefully we can bounce oe each other and work hard and enjoy it.

- Summer transfer window: Grading big signings in women's soccer

- Tottenham confirm Kirsty Hanson signing from Aston Villa

- Manchester City announce signing of Beth Mead from Arsenal

"My message to the fans is that I'm really excited to get started and make some memories together, I can't wait to play in front of you all.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the players, the stae, the style of play and club culture and trying to give everything I can to help the club achieve its collective goals and be as successful as possible.

"I feel I still have so much left to give to the game, and that's exactly why I chose London City.

"It won't be easy, the WSL is extremely competitive. The team had a brilliant 2025/26 season finishing mid-table in their first season, now it's about climbing the table and working towards finishing as high as possible."