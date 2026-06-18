Gary Lineker: Harry Kane 'the greatest striker' ever for England

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Gary Lineker has called Harry Kane "the greatest English striker we've ever had" after the England captain equalled his World Cup goals record.

Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 win over Croatia on Wednesday, tying Lineker on 10 goals at World Cups.

He gave England an early lead with a penalty, which was retaken after encroachment from Croatia's Josko Gvardiol as the first one was saved, before levelling the match at 2-2 just before half-time with a header from a corner.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Kane equalled my record," Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast. "I'm still ahead on alphabetical order and that's all that matters!

"On a serious note, welcome to the double-figures club. It's great. I mean, it may have taken him a World Cup more.

Gary Lineker's World Cup goal record matched by Harry Kane. Getty

"In all seriousness, Harry Kane is, I think, the greatest English striker we've ever had. I genuinely think that now. His all-round game, that's, for me, what separates him from all the others."

Alan Shearer, who scored 30 goals for England including two at the 1998 World Cup, added: "Harry Kane has seen [Lionel] Messi, has seen [Kylian] Mbappé, has seen [Erling] Haaland all come on and go straight away and go, 'Boof', get the goals.

"It's only a matter of time before he breaks your record."

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Wednesday's game also saw Kane become just the second England player -- after David Beckham in 1998, 2002 and 2006 -- to score at three different World Cups.

After an exceptional campaign for Bayern Munich in which he won the Bundesliga and the German Cup, Kane's brace against Croatia took his tally to 69 goals in 59 matches for club and country this season.

No other player has more than 53 (Haaland) in 2025-26.

England face Ghana in their second group game in Boston on Tuesday, before closing out the group against Panama in New Jersey on June 27.