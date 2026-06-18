Mauricio Pochettino marvels at Lionel Messi, believes Argentina are World Cup team to beat

Is Lionel Messi still the best footballer in the world? (2:56)

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United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino was left in awe of Lionel Messi after the player's stunning performance against Algeria and said he believes Argentina are the team to beat at this World Cup.

Messi scored all three goals as Argentina began their title defence with a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

"He's from a different planet," Pochettino said of the Argentina captain to Cadena Cope. "Any comparison or metaphor we use, any adjective we might use to describe him it's impossible; it wouldn't be fair."

Lionel Messi has scored 16 World Cup goals. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Messi's first ever hat trick at a World Cup saw him equal Miroslav Klose's record for most men's World Cup goals set at 16.

Pochettino knows just how talented Messi is having coached his fellow Argentinian at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season.

Yet, even he is amazed at Messi's enduring brilliance at the age of 38.

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"It is incredible to watch him," Pochettino said. "It's incredible to watch the world champions with its players, with its coaching staff, to see the fans. It was the first match we watched where you could hear the crowd more clearly than the commentators. And the icing on the cake is having Messi.

"I think they're the team to beat. They're the favourites. They're the contenders, and they proved it in the first match that is always difficult."

Argentina next face Austria on June 22 in Arlington before ending Group J on June 27 against Jordan.