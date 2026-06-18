Faster than Mbappé: Is Muñoz Liverpool's answer to replacing Salah?

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Having spent over €500 million last summer, Liverpool have started this summer where they finished the last one now they have Andoni Iraola in charge, and are set to sign Spain international Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for €40 million, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Muñoz, 22, who is part of the Spain squad at the 2026 World Cup and spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, looked close to joining Newcastle United before his proposed switch was hijacked at the last minute.

But with the Reds needing to replace Mohamed Salah, as well as cover for the injured Hugo Ekitike, they have only a handful of options on the wing as Italy's Federico Chiesa is also likely to depart.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool are also admirers of RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, but they have moved quickly to land Muñoz already. So what will he bring? And why did they do it now?

The start of Liverpool's new era

The club's attack has been spearheaded by Salah for the best part of a decade but, following his departure on a free transfer this summer, the forward line is in a state of flux.

The main priority in the market was always going to be bolstering the attack, enabling new head coach Iraola to implement the dynamic, front-footed brand of football he showed at Bournemouth and which deserted the side in the final months of Arne Slot's tenure. And the arrival of Muñoz is the first phase of that attacking revamp.

The transfer has been driven by Iraola himself, with the Basque boss currently in the process of assessing the squad he inherited.

Born in Catalonia, Muñoz spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Real Madrid before leaving the latter to join Osasuna for around €5 million last summer. He scored seven goals for the LaLiga side last season and, while his stats don't necessarily jump off the page, the winger has a number of attributes that render him attractive to Liverpool's decision-makers, which Sam will explain.

Furthermore, at 22, Muñoz's best years are still ahead of him and Iraola's track record of improving attacking players during his time at Bournemouth was one of the things that impressed the Anfield hierarchy. The hope will be that he can once again turn a young player into a star.

Muñoz will bring pace on the flanks -- something which was desperately lacking at Anfield last season -- and also the ability to play across the forward line. That versatility could prove useful considering Liverpool are set to be without striker Ekitike for a significant portion of next term as the France international continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

Muñoz is already a fully fledged Spain international and, with wide forwards at a premium in the market, securing a player with international pedigree for a relatively modest fee will be viewed as a coup. -- Lindop