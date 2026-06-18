England to face Greece in opening round of Women's World Cup qualifiers

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England will face Greece in the opening round of the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers, while the Republic of Ireland have been drawn against 100th ranked Kazakhstan.

The Lionesses finished second in their Nations League group behind Spain, despite securing a 1-0 victory over La Roja at Wembley.

That win came before a 4-0 humbling against the reigning champions in the reverse fixture -- the heaviest loss of Sarina Wiegman's tenure.

Spain joined Germany, France and Denmark in securing automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil as the four League A group winners.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The remaining seven European places will be determined through two qualifying rounds, with one additional spot available via February's inter-confederation play-offs.

The qualification play-offs are split into two paths. Path One features seeded teams from League A (the second and third-placed sides) alongside unseeded teams from League C (group winners and the two best runners-up). Path Two consists of League A's fourth-placed teams and League B group winners as the seeded sides, with League B's second- and third-placed teams unseeded.

Elsewhere, Wales -- who reached their first major tournament at Euro 2025 -- have been drawn against Albania, while Israel face Switzerland and Scotland take on Czechia.

Arguably the standout tie of the first round sees two highly ranked nations, Belgium and Poland, go head-to-head.

England have never previously faced Greece and should they progress, they will meet the winner of Slovakia vs Ukraine in the second round, with Ukraine a familiar opponent after sharing a Nations League group with the Lionesses who won both games.

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The Republic of Ireland face a challenging route to a second consecutive World Cup after making their tournament debut in Australia in 2023.

Kazakhstan, ranked 100th in the world, represent a favourable first-round draw, although the lengthy travel could pose an added challenge.

Victory would set up a second-round meeting with either Belgium or Poland, both League A nations.

Poland were in Ireland's recent qualifying group and completed a double over Carla Ward's side to finish third.

Former champions Sweden will face either Scotland or Czechia in the second round if they overcome Lithuania, while Wales and Norway could meet if both advance.

Such a tie would see Norway manager Gemma Grainger come up against the nation she previously coached.

The play-off ties will be played across the October-November and November-December international windows, with places at the 2027 World Cup on the line.

Round 1 -- Path 1

• Lithuania vs Sweden

• Romania vs Norway

• Greece vs England

• Croatia vs Iceland

• Kazakhstan vs Republic of Ireland

• Kosovo vs Austria

• Hungary vs Netherlands

• Belarus vs Italy

Round 1 -- Path 2

• Albania vs Wales

• Türkiye vs Slovenia

• Slovakia vs Ukraine

• Israel vs Switzerland

• Belgium vs Poland

• Czechia vs Scotland

• Northern Ireland vs Portugal

• Finland vs Serbia

Round 2

• Slovakia/Ukraine vs Greece/England

• Finland/Serbia vs Belarus/Italy

• Northern Ireland/Portugal vs Croatia/Iceland

• Albania/Wales vs Romania/Norway

• Israel/Switzerland vs Kosovo/Austria

• Czechia/Scotland vs Lithuania/Sweden

• Belgium/Poland vs Kazakhstan/Republic of Ireland

• Türkiye/Slovenia vs Hungary/Netherlands