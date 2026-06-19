Uruguay vs. Cape Verde at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Uruguay face Cape Verde in a big Group E clash at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday evening in Miami, as Marcelo Bielsa's side look for a win that will take them closer to the knockout stages.

Having drawn their opening game against Saudi Arabia, a win in this one is imperative for Uruguay. Anything else, and they are likely to be left needing to beat Spain in their last game, which is not a position that Bielsa will want to find his team in.

For a side like Uruguay, who struggled in front of goal in their opener, Cape Verde are once again likely to prove to be frustrating opponents, just like they were for European champions Spain in their opener, which they drew 0-0. Their goalkeeper had a superb game, but as a unit, Cape Verde were organised, disciplined, and did everything an underdog would have to do in a game like one against heavyweights in Spain.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Sunday June 21, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday June 21, 11 p.m.

India IST: Monday June 22, 3:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Monday June 22, 8 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Predicted Lineups

Uruguay

Fernando Muslera

Guillermo Varela | Sebastián Cáceres | Mathías Olivera | Juan Sanabria

Federico Valverde | Manuel Ugarte | Rodrigo Bentancur | Maxi Araújo

Federico Viñas | Agustin Canobbio

Cape Verde

Vozinha

Steven Moreira | Roberto Lopes | Diney Borges | Sidny Cabral

Laros Duarte | Kevin Pina | Jamiro Monteiro

Ryan Mendes | Dailon Livramento | Jovane Cabral

Talking Points

Can Uruguay convert shots into more goals?

FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Uruguay took 27 shots against Saudi Arabia. Ten of those were on target. They had to wait until the 81st minute for their only goal of the game, scored by Maxi Araujo. If they are to get the result they want against Cape Verde, then they will have to improve how they convert those shots into clear-cut chances, and then finish them off too.

Darwin Núñez is perhaps the most high-profile attacking player in this Uruguay squad, but Bielsa didn't like what he saw from him to the extent that he replaced Nunez at half-time. Given that, it's anybody's guess whether Nunez will be in the starting lineup for this game.

One thing that Uruguay will do is not be slow in possession. That's just not how a Bielsa team is set up to play. That's different to what Spain managed, and perhaps wouldn't allow the Cape Verde defence to organise themselves time and again as they did in that game against Spain.

Vozinha and co. will have another game in the limelight

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

There's little doubt that Cape Verde's game-plan won't change. They are likely to be a team that will continue to stay compact, stay organised, and stay disciplined. Despite having as little as possession as they did against Spain, they made only one foul in that game. That is testament to how their setup helped them defend so effectively.

Pico Lopes and Diney Borges were outstanding in the heart of their defence, and when all else failed, they had Vozinha. Do they have one more such performance in them?