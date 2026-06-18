Ecuador vs Curacao at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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After a frustrating start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Ecuador, they will look to the Group minnows Curacao to get their campaign up and running.

Ecuador, who qualified second in CONMEBOL qualifying behind only defending champions Argentina, lost narrowly to Ivory Coast after a late Amad goal made them pay for a whole host of missed chances earlier in the day.

Curacao, meanwhile, scored their first World Cup goal on debut vs heavyweights Germany (1-1 at that point) but eventually succumbed to a 7-1 hammering.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, June 20, 7.00 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, June 21, 1.00 a.m.

India IST: Sunday, June 21, 5.30 am

Australia AEST: Sunday, June 21, 11.00 am

Venue: Arrowhead stadium, Kansas City

Referee: Ning Ma (China)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Ecuador

Hernán Galindez

Willian Pacho | Joel Ordóñez | Alan Franco

Piero Hincapié | Pedro Vite | Moisés Caicedo | John Yeboah

Alan Minda | Enner Valencia | Gonzalo Plata

Curacao

Eloy Room

Deveron Fonville | Armando Obispo | Riechedly Bazoer | Sherel Floranus

Juninho Bacuna | Leandro Bacuna | Livano Comenencia

Tahith Chong

Sontje Hansen | Jürgen Locadia

Talking Points

Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

A chance for Enner Valencia and co. to find the target

Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador gave as good as they got. Having come into the World Cup with the reputation (and track record) of being a stingy team that builds its success on 1-0s, they played expansive football for much of their World Cup opener. Creating 1.01 xG, they took 12 shots, three of which slammed off the woodwork. Enner Valencia, their talismanic captain, may be 36 but he looked as sharp as ever and will want to add to his tally of three World Cup goals against a Curacao side that was ripped apart by Germany in their opener.

As much as they ought not underestimate Curacao, this game presents the perfect opportunity for Ecuador to get their scoring boots going in the 2026 World Cup.

Curacao won't back down

Having said that, they will do well not to abandon their defensive shape in pursuit of those goals. Curacao stood toe-to-toe with Germany in the early stages (before the first hydration break broke their momentum) and will get immense encouragement from that. If they won't back down to Germany, don't expect them to start doing that against either Ecuador or Ivory Coast. Livano Comenencia was their standout player; and will be key again against a defensively hard-to-crack Ecuador side.