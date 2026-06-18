Six arrested at England-Croatia World Cup match, one for criminal trespass

Police arrested six people during England's 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia -- including one for criminal trespass.

Arlington Police Department said officers also responded to two reports of fights inside the AT&T Stadium on Wednesday but neither incident resulted in an arrest.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, one on suspicion of public intoxication and another on suspicion of trademark counterfeiting involving goods valued at between 2,500 and 30,000 US dollars (£1,889 and £22,679).

None of those arrested are British nationals, the force confirmed.

England and Croatia met in a World Cup Group L clash on Wednesday. artin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Police said stadium staff usually deal with "unruly" spectators before requesting assistance from officers, adding that security staff often resolve incidents without police intervention.

Drones were used to monitor crowds and some officers made their way around the stadium's perimeter on Segways hours before kickoff.

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The arrest for criminal trespass came after eyewitnesses claimed scores of fans breached security and entered the venue without checks.

FIFA said it was unaware of any supporters entering the stadium without tickets.

Tailgating at football matches in the UK is now a criminal offence following thousands of ticketless fans storming Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Lives were put at risk when supporters broke into Wembley Stadium, a subsequent review by Baroness Louise Casey found.