Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Edin Dzeko returns to starting lineup

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Switzerland take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in a crucial Group B World Cup encounter, and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

La Nati will be keen to bounce back after dropping points in the opening round against minnows Qatar, while Bosnia will hope to build on the momentum of their draw against co-hosts Canada in their opener.

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Breel Embolo's penalty seemed enough to secure a winning start for Switzerland against Qatar, but they ultimately were made to pay for their sluggish performance after the 2022 hosts scored deep in injury time to secure their first-ever World Cup point.

They have made it out of the group stages in each of the last three World Cups, and further dropped points at SoFi stadium could put this stellar qualfication record at risk.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are back on the world stage for the first time since 2014, and their resolute showing against Canada in their opener showed they won't be pushovers. They are unbeaten in their last nine matches and with their final group game coming against Qatar, they will undoubtedly have their eyes set on reaching the knockouts for the first time in their history.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since Bosnia-Herzegovina became an independent nation. Their only previous game was a friendly in 2016, where Switzerland were beaten 2-0.