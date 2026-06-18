Argentina star Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, has health issue, family confirm

The family of Lionel Messi family confirmed on Thursday that the Argentina star's father, Jorge Messi, is experiencing a health issue.

"He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition," the family said in a statement sent to ESPN.

The Messi family also addressed the ongoing rumors circulating over the medical status of Jorge, denying information that did not directly come from official channels.

The family did not specify the illness that the 68-year-old Jorge Messi is suffering from.

"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter," the statement continued.

Lionel Messi is currently taking part in the World Cup with Argentina. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels."

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion during his first goal against Algeria in Argentina's opening 2026 World Cup match, later explaining that the tears stemmed from matters outside of football.

Jorge Messi is experiencing a health issue, the Messi family has confirmed. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said on Tuesday.

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

Messi made history during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria by joining Miroslav Klose (16) as the highest scorer at a men's World Cup, while also going past Pelé (21) for the most goal contributions in men's World Cup history (24 -- 16 goals, eight assists).