Real Madrid admire Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, looking at midfield options - sources

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Real Madrid are looking to continue their summer rebuild by signing a midfielder and a center back, a source has told ESPN, with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández being one of the options highly rated by the club.

This week Madrid have already announced the signings of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konaté -- and will soon to the same for Denzel Dumfries -- as they look to strengthen the squad for new coach José Mourinho ahead of next season.

Sources told ESPN that signing another midfielder is a priority, and Fernández's name is one of those which has been on the agenda in Valdebebas in recent months.

The club has admired Fernández since his time at Benfica -- who he left for Chelsea in 2023 -- another source told ESPN, while adding that Madrid are yet to make a move to sign the Argentina international, as they also assessing other options.

Enzo Fernández is currently at the World Cup with Argentina but his future at Chelsea may be uncertain. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Madrid are aware that signing Fernández would require a significant financial investment.

Chelsea are expected to demand a fee in the region of £120 million ($161m) if Enzo Fernández tries to force his way out of the club this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Sources said more affordable alternatives, such as West Ham's Mateus Fernandes and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, have also been considered.

Fernández would welcome a move to Madrid, sources have told ESPN, and Mourinho -- who played a key role in the signing of Silva from Manchester City -- is an important backer of making a deal happen.

Last April, Chelsea punished Fernández by benching him for two matches after he made comments suggesting he would like to play in LaLiga.

"I'd like to live in Madrid. I really like it, it's similar to Buenos Aires," Fernandez said.

Madrid are looking to improve their midfield having failed to adapt to the departures of veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in recent years.

- Ibrahima Konaté completes switch to Real Madrid from Liverpool

- Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing after his Man City exit

Madrid have already successfully negotiated with Chelsea to sign Cucurella this month, and the relationship between the two clubs is good.

However, multiple sources said that negotiations to sign Fernandez would not be so straightforward.

Madrid are also looking to strengthen other positions to overhaul the squad, after two consecutive trophyless seasons.

A source added that, following the signing of Konaté, Mourinho wants another center back -- with Rúben Dias among the candidates -- though reinforcements for the attack have not been ruled out either.

ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.