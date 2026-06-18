Cucurella: No doubts leaving Chelsea for 'bigger' Madrid move

Open Extended Reactions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Marc Cucurella has said he had "no doubts" about leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid, describing the move as a "bigger step I needed to take."

Madrid announced the signing of Spain left-back Cucurella, 27, on a six-year contract on Monday as part of a major overhaul of the squad as they look to strengthen ahead of next season under new coach José Mourinho.

- Sources: Real Madrid admire Chelsea's Fernández

- Konaté completes switch to Madrid from Liverpool

- Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing

Cucurella -- who is currently in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with the national team -- is a Barcelona youth product who had attracted interest from Atlético Madrid before Real Madrid swooped to complete a deal.

"If you'd asked me a few months ago, I'd have said I didn't expect to leave Chelsea," Cucurella said in a news conference on Thursday. "But in football sometimes you need to change. Sometimes you start new chapters that you don't expect.

"It's not easy leaving Chelsea ... But I think the step that I take now to Real Madrid is bigger. Real Madrid are one of the best clubs in the world, it's a step I needed to take."

Cucurella said the speed of the transfer was helpful to avoid unwelcome distractions during the World Cup.

Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by underdogs Cape Verde on Monday in Group H, and next face Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Marc Cucurella is with Spain at their World Cup training camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

"It was very fast," he said. "[My representatives] called me in the morning, and they said the clubs already had everything discussed ... We had it done in a day and a half, and that's much better for me, no distractions, just focusing on the World Cup.

"I think the best thing is that Madrid came in strong. When it came out, it was all done, and that was very important for me. My situation wasn't easy, being at the World Cup and having to think about other things, not being 100% focused.

"The World Cup and the team didn't deserve that ... It's my first World Cup and could be my last, you never know, and the experience deserves 100% of my focus."

The move has been met by online criticism from Barcelona fans, angry at youth product Cucurella's decision to join the club's fierce rivals.

"You have to respect people's opinions," Cucurella said. "I'm very grateful for everything that the Barcelona academy gave me. But like everything in life, it's about stages. I thought this was the right decision to take. When a team like Madrid come to you, it's very hard to turn down. I had no doubt it was the right step."

Cucurella said he had already spoken to new boss Mourinho, who has played a role in identifying Madrid's new signings like the full back and Bernardo Silva.

"We had the chance to talk, [Mourinho] called me," Cucurella said. "I was happy that a coach like that calls you, and wants to work with you. It gives you confidence... Let's hope it comes as late as possible, because that would mean that we've got to the [World Cup] final."

Spain's surprise draw with Cape Verde has put the team under pressure ahead of Sunday's match with Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

"Everyone who debuts at a World Cup wants to win," Cucurella said. "But what we're seeing now is that no game is easy ... The most important thing is that maybe we've got ourselves to blame for not winning, because we weren't clinical, we weren't sharp.

"Maybe it's better that that happens in the first game. If it happens in another round, you're on your way home."