Tottenham sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in £52m deal

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Tottenham have completed the signing of Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal is worth a fixed-fee of £52 million ($69.8m), with the club confirming the move on Thursday after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi worked with Van Hecke at Brighton and sources have told ESPN he pushed for the 26-year-old's arrival.

"It's a huge honour to become a Spurs player and when you join such a big club, it's a dream come true," Van Hecke said.

"I already have a really strong connection with the head coach, who I'm looking forward to working with again. Micky [van de Ven] has also told me some great things about the club, so I can't wait to get started."

Jan Paul van Hecke played with Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton. Getty

Spurs had an initial bid rejected but talks progressed and are considered separate to Brighton's interest in Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic. Spurs have rejected a £35m bid from Brighton for Vuskovic.

Van Hecke has become the club's third summer signing after Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson arrived on free transfers from Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively.

"As we continue to build our squad, it is important to bring in players who can contribute immediately while also being part of our long-term vision." sporting director Johan Lange said.

"Jan Paul fits that profile perfectly, and we are excited about what he will bring to the team."

The deal could now increase the likelihood of club captain Cristian Romero leaving Spurs this summer with Atlético Madrid among the interested clubs.