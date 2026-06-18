Thomas Tuchel on entertaining England: 'People in pubs will like this'

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Thomas Tuchel wants to keep thrilling fans in pubs up and down the country after England's manager thought of the wild scenes at home while stood on the touchline during their World Cup opener.

Sir Gareth Southgate's successor enjoyed a memorable first match at a major tournament as the back-to-back European Championship finalists got this summer's pursuit of greatness off to a swashbuckling start.

Harry Kane twice saw goals cancelled out by Croatia during a helter-skelter opening period in Dallas, where England returned with courage having been inspired by Tuchel's halftime team talk.

Jude Bellingham scored within two minutes of the restart and, having peppered the opponents' goal, substitute Marcus Rashford finally wrapped up an entertaining 4-2 win in Wednesday's Group L opener.

Put to Tuchel that they seemed to play with the handbrake off, the England boss said: "I think it is what the guys did, what the boys did in the second half. They did exactly that and it's good.

Fans celebrated England's win in venues around the country. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

"I think that is what needs to be done. Nobody can guarantee the outcome, but we can guarantee the effort.

"It is good and it's rewarding. Hopefully everyone enjoyed it and it brings a connection.

"I had a thought in the second half 'people in the pubs will like this.' I was sweating but that's a good watch when we created and created and went for it and won another ball and then another second ball in another wave.

"OK, come on, that's why you are in a pub, and you watch together on a big screen to get emotional and hopefully we can transmit that."

The performance will have certainly seen innumerable pints spilled during a game that saw Tuchel harness England's strength in depth with five second-half changes.

"I think that is the only way," he said. "We are so strong from the bench. I was so impressed with everyone against Costa Rica because they came and pushed on the buttons, pushed on the gas and kept suffocating the opponent.

"We needed this quality today to bring it over the line. I think it is a normal thing to do.

"I know that they are all starters, so it's new for them but they also know it's a period of time that is so special. They know and they fully buy into this idea that we do it as a team."

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England's ability to refresh out wide was particularly impressive, with Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke replaced by the lively Rashford and Bukayo Saka in the 72nd minute.

Tuchel feels the latter will be able to complete a full match by the end of the group stage having ended the season dealing with an Achilles issue and welcomes the selection headache.

Asked if he has a decision to make ahead of taking on Ghana on Tuesday, the England boss said: "Yes, always. All four of them.

"The level they were competing against each other was at the highest level, especially in the last week. We had some 10 against 10s in training and some finishing patterns, some attacking patterns, some defensive patterns.

"Everyone is on but on in such a respectful way that we had some tough decisions to make, but they know we will need them and the time will come when they will start.

"The time will come when they can finish and be decisive from the bench at any time.

"It is now four more weeks and in four weeks you can swallow it and digest it and buy into it. We selected the group because we were sure that they could do it and they all can."