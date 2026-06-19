Mexico vs. South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from intriguing Group A clash

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Mexico and South Korea go head-to-head in Guadalajara as they look to take sole lead in Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and you can follow all the action live right here at ESPN.

In the earlier Group A fixture, South Africa and Czechia played out a 1-1 draw, and that means a win here for either side could put them in the driving seat to seal top spot.

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Both teams got off to the perfect start in matchday 1. Mexico, in the opening game of this edition, played South Africa off the park at the Azteca in an encounter that at times descended to the fractious - we saw three sendings off, including Mexican captain and key centre back César Montes. That 92nd minute red card could come back to haunt them, but the experienced Javier Aguirre will believe he has the strength in depth to cover for his skipper's absence. It's expected that Edson Álvarez could slip into that role.

He won't have an easy night of it, though, in Guadalajara. With Son Heung-Min leading the line and the exciting duo of Lee Kang-In and Lee Jae-Sung buzzing around about him, South Korea can be a handful, especially in the channels between centre-back and fullback. Son's presence up-top is never fixed, him not being a traditional centre forward, and that could also pose problems. They started their campaign well, coming from behind to beat Czechia in an action packed second half where Hwang In-Beom's crashing of the box from deep and Oh Hyun-Gyu's directness off the bench was critical.

Their defense, though, will be expecting to be given a tough time of it with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez already finding their shooting boots and the likes of Roberto Alvarado and young Gilberto Mora already making an impact.

With two evenly matched sides taking each other on today, this should be an absolute cracker.