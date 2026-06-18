FIFA move photographers after Thomas Tuchel complaint - sources

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA has moved photographers away from the benches during national anthems before World Cup matches after Thomas Tuchel voiced his frustration at the issue, sources have told ESPN.

Tuchel had complained that he was blocked from watching his England players sing "God Save The King" prior to Wednesday's 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday.

FIFA has taken feedback across the first round of matches under advisement and photographers will instead now move closer to the halfway line.

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Tuchel, 52, has never managed at a World Cup before and he said after the game: "I have to tell you something, I am begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem because I could not see my team in the national anthem.

"I was waiting for this moment. It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a metre away, and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience.

"It is very emotional. When I was young and when I started coaching, this was too big to dream of this kind of occasion."

The revised policy was in evidence at Thursday's 1-1 draw between Czechia and South Africa.