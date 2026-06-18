England play behind-closed-doors friendly vs. Sporting KC

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Morgan Rogers, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence featured for England in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sporting KC on Thursday.

The trio came off the bench in Wednesday's World Cup opening win against Croatia, but got more game time against the MLS side at the Swope Soccer Village on Thursday.

With England not back in action again until Tuesday's clash with Ghana, boss Thomas Tuchel wanted to give his fringe players a run out.

There were 13 players who took part in open training, which acted as a warm-up session for the friendly.

Eberechi Eze, Dan Burn, Ivan Toney, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jarell Quansah, James Trafford and Dean Henderson were also involved as England reportedly played two 22-minute matches against two separate KC sides.

New arrival Trevoh Chalobah was not involved as he acclimatised to his surroundings. The Chelsea defender was called up to replace the injured Tino Livramento on the eve of England's Group L opener.

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Chalobah, whose only cap came in last summer's friendly defeat to Senegal, travelled straight to the team's Kansas City base while the rest of the squad were in Dallas for the 4-2 win against Croatia.

He was there to greet his team-mates as they returned to base on Wednesday evening. The rest of the squad had a recovery session at the team hotel.

Tuchel's side will look to secure a place in the knock-out rounds when they face Ghana in Boston.