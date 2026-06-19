New Zealand social sensation Payne signs deal with Olimpia

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New Zealand defender Tim Payne, who achieved viral fame after being singled out by a soccer influencer ahead of the World Cup, has confirmed he will play for Club Olimpia in Paraguay.

Payne's following on Instagram rocketed from 4,700 to 5.8 million after the influencer El Scarso, whose real name is Valen Scarsini, identified him as the World Cup player with the smallest social media following.

Sudden fame meant that clubs in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Mexico showed interest in signing Payne. He confirmed Friday an earlier Associated Press report that he had signed with Olimpia on a one-year deal.

"This wasn't an easy decision," Payne said. "Seven years at [the A-League's] Wellington Phoenix, 149 games.

"To the fans, my teammates, and all those who have supported me throughout my career, the highs and the lows, thank you. Without you I would not be here representing my country at the World Cup -- the very pinnacle of the sport.

He is looking forward to competing for his new club.

"I've always pushed myself to be the best footballer I can be," Payne said. "To test myself at the very top of South American football, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, is one of the most incredible opportunities I could have asked for as a professional."

Olimpia recently won Paraguay's Copa de Primera Apertura title for the 48th time.

"Club Olimpia is one of the biggest clubs in South America, with an incredible history, passionate supporters and ambitions that match its stature," Payne said. "I am looking forward to rising to that challenge."