Pochettino says U.S. wary of Australia's speed on counterattack

Which team has impressed the most so far at the World Cup? (3:03)

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SEATTLE -- United States manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team is wary of Australia's mentality and aggression, as well as the the team's speed up front to attack in transition.

The U.S. will attempt to make it two World Cup wins in a row for just the second time in its history in the game against the Socceroos at Lumen Field on Friday.

The only other the U.S. won two games in a row was in the inaugural World Cup in 1930 when the Americans defeated Belgium and Paraguay in the group stage, and a win Friday would guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds.

However, Pochettino is well aware of the challenge the USMNT faces in attempting to beat Australia, which defeated Türkiye 2-0 in its opener.

"They're very aggressive. They have a great organization. You can see that was difficult for Türkiye to create chances, clear chances," Pochettino said. "And then in the moment that they recover the ball, they have arrows and they transition so quick, so fast."

Pochettino also said he appreciates the mentality instilled in Australia by manager Tony Popovic.

"For me, it is the mentality, the coach's mentality. I was talking with him, and really appreciate him and really like him," Pochettino said. "I see they create a great mentality and it's difficult to play with a team that really believe in what they are doing."

The Americans' press was hugely effective in the 4-1 victory over Paraguay, allowing it to win the ball high up the field and largely preventing La Albirroja from launching counterattacks. But Australia, which the U.S. will face on Friday, possess plenty of speed to exploit transition opportunities, with players like Jordan Bos, Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure all dangerous in the open field.

With questions still lingering over the availability of attacker Christian Pulisic, it remains to be seen how much the U.S. will opt to press Australia, but Pochettino said the U.S. will try to play to their strengths.

"I think we were good pressing Paraguay, but also we were good in our how we build up and our build up from back and then in maybe [a low] block," Pochettino said. "I think in all the areas on the field, I think we were good. But that is how we feel football, how we feel soccer. We will try to press, but we know that they try to play sometime long passes.

"That is different to playing long. I say with all the respect because they know what they are doing when they play long passes."

After the game against Australia, the U.S. will wrap up group play against Türkiye at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the site of its first game against Paraguay.