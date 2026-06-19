FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: David first since 1930, Canada's record 97, Guadalajara's record 19

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As the second round of group stages matches got underway at the FIFA World Cup, it was a happy day for two of the host nations, as Canada thrashed Qatar 6-0, and Mexico edged past South Korea in front of a buoyant crowd in Guadalajara..

South Africa and Czechia both picked up their first points of the tournament with a 1-1 draw in Atlanta, while Switzerland went on a late spree to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 18:

Czechia 1 - 1 South Africa

7

Each of Czechia's last seven goals in competitive football have come from dead-ball situations. Three of those have been from throw-ins, two from corners, and one each from a penalty and a free kick.

Michal Sadilek of Czechia scores his team's first goal against SA. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

3

All of Czechia's last three goals have come directly from throw-ins.

2/3

Out of three goal from throw-ins at this tournament, two have come from Czechia.

5:07

At 5:07, Michal Sadikel scored the earliest goal at this year's World Cup so far.

2, 2, 2

South Africa have now won two, drawn two, and lost two games in World Cups against European opposition.

3/3

South Africa have no scored all the three penalties that they've been awarded in World Cup history. The previous two penalties were also equalisers -- against Saudi Arabia in 1998, and Paraguay in 2002.

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

20y, 247d

Johan Manzambi, at 20 years and 247 days old, became the youngest substitute to score more than one goal in a World Cup game.

10

Johan Manzambi became the 10th substitute to score more than one goal in a World Cup game, and the first since Wout Weghorst for the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup against Argentina.

2

With goals in the 2014, 2018 and now 2026 World Cups, Granit Xhaka became the second Swiss player to score in three different World Cups, after Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

5

Five combined goals is the most in a World Cup game in which the first goal was scored in the 74th minute or later. Switzerland's four goals is also the most by a side in a World Cup game, when they've scored the first in the 74th minute or later.

4

The four goals scored by substitutes in this game are the second-most in the history of the World Cup, after the five between Hungary and El Salvador in 1982.

4

The four goals that Switzerland scored in the second half of this game are their most in a half of World Cup football, leveling the four they scored in one half at the 1954 World Cup.

Canada 6-0 Qatar

Cyle Larin celebrates with his Canada teammates after scoring against Qatar. Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

1

Jonathan David became the first Canadian man to ever score multiple goals in a single World Cup game.

1

Canada became the first nation from outside of Europe and North America to score more than five goals in a single World Cup game.

1/8

In their eighth World Cup game ever, Canada secured their first-ever World Cup win. Honduras (9), Egypt (8) and New Zealand (7) now have the most games without a win in the competition.

2

Qatar became the first AFC team to ever receive two red cards in a single World Cup match.

4

Cyle Larin became the fourth CONCACAF player to score in back-to-back World Cup games this century.

6

Canada scored six goals in this game, to double their World Cup goals tally, having scored three goals in their previous seven World Cup games.

6

Canada's six-goal margin of victory is the biggest ever for a CONCACAF team at a World Cup, beating Mexico's 4-0 win over El Salvador in 1970.

6

Canada's six-goal margin of victory also equaled the biggest win for a World Cup host nation. A six-goal margin of victory for the hosts has happened three times previously in World Cup history, but not since 1978, when Argentina beat Paraguay 6-0.

96

Jonathan David ended a 96-year wait for a CONCACAF player to score a hat trick at a World Cup, with the last one being the USA's Bert Patenaude in the 1930 World Cup.

97

Canada made 97 touches in the attacking box against Qatar, 26 more than any other team in a World Cup match on record.

Mexico 1-0 South Korea

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

2

Both of Mexico's opening goals at this tournament have come from opponents' errors leading to goals. Before that, Mexico had not had a game-winning goal at a World Cup off an opponent error since 2006 against Iran.

3

Mexico have now beaten South Korea three times in World Cups, their most wins against any single opponent.

3

Mexico have now won three consecutive World Cup games for the first time in their history. They beat Saudi Arabia in their last match of the last World Cup, and have now beaten South Africa and South Korea in their first two games of this one.

4

Mexico have now won four straight World Cup matches when taking a lead. The last time they failed to win in the World Cup after taking the lead was in the 2014 Round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.

6

In six games against AFC opponents at World Cups, Mexico have won all six.

11-1-1

In 13 games between CONCACAF and AFC nations at the World Cup, CONCACAF teams have won 11 and drawn one. The sole loss for a CONCACAF nation came when Iran beat the USA 2-1 in 1998.

19

With 19 games hosted and not a single goalless draw in those games, Guadalajara has overtaken Montevideo as the World Cup venue with the most number of games played without a single goalless draw.

24

Mexico have now ended a 24-year wait to finish top of their World Cup group, with their two wins in two games now building an unassailable lead at the top of Group A.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)