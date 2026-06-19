'I felt my grandfather's presence': Mokoena explains South Africa anthem tears

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ATLANTA -- Teboho Mokoena's emotional response to South Africa's anthem ahead of their 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday was because he was overcome thinking about his late grandfather, the only person who believed in him early in his career.

The 29-year-old was caught with tears rolling down his face as Bafana Bafana lined up to sing 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika' ahead of their Group A showdown, with Mokoena's teammates appearing to acknowledge how moved their midfield general was during the rendition of the hymn.

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"I was overwhelmed because I was thinking of my late grandfather," Mokoena shared with ESPN. "I know wherever he is, he will be proud of me. I just felt his presence at that moment, I thought he was here.

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"He would be so proud of me because I know he believed in me even when no one else did. Only my mum, my son believed in me.

"I was so emotional thinking that here we were, playing at the World Cup, sold out, South Africa. I was emotional, and it's a dream come true. I'm living my dream as a kid from Bethlehem."

Cutting an emotional figure during the opening stages of the match, Mokoena was booked for a late challenge in the 33rd minute, a foul that will keep him out of Bafana's third game against South Korea.

Despite knowing that he would miss the next fixture, Mokoena stepped up to fire home an 83rd-minute penalty following a handball in the Czech box to salvage a 1-1 draw and keep South Africa in the running for progression from Group A.

"I never thought as a kid that I'd be here scoring a goal, it was the cherry on top," Mokoena continued. "It was an emotional game, but we can only be proud of ourselves as a team.

"I don't feel I let the team down [by being suspended], what I did I did for the team. Whoever will be playing [instead of me], will represent us as South Africans, and we need everyone." Mokoena's teammates paid respect to the experienced Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder after the match, acknowledging how inspirational it was that he put the disappointment of a suspension behind him to convert the penalty and keep Bafana alive in the competition.

"He's someone who has a passion for this game, he gives everything, gives his all." midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng told ESPN. "If he cried, it's because it means a lot to him, this game means a lot to him.

"He always motivates us in the dressing room that we must enjoy this moment, we must encourage each other, and we must keep on pushing because this might be our last World Cup.

"We must give it everything we have."

The draw leaves Bafana on one point and at the foot of Group A after two matches, although they'll know that victory against South Korea would at least be enough to keep them in the running to advance to the knockout stages.