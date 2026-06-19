Aguirre relishes Azteca knockout matches after Mexico win Group A

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Javier Aguirre said Mexico's reward for winning Group A with a 1-0 win against South Korea will be the "amazing" prospect of playing at the "volcano" of the Estadio Azteca in the Round of 32.

Luis Romo's second-half goal against the Koreans in Guadalajara secured victory for El Tri and ensured that Aguirre's team will qualify for the knockout stage as group winners.

Topping Group A means Mexico will play their Round of 32 tie in the spiritual home in Mexico City, with the prospect of a Round of 16 fixture at the same venue if they progress.

And Aguirre, who was a member of the last Mexico team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals when the nation last hosted the tournament in 1986, said that playing at the Azteca is a huge advantage for his players.

"I don't like to depend on others; if you don't do the talk, nobody else will do it for you," Aguirre told reporters. "But the players knew that if we won [against South Korea], we would be top and play at the Azteca, which is amazing for us.

"The Azteca factor is quite significant. Forty years ago, the stadium was like a volcano.

"Playing there involves the whole Mexican republic, so of course I am happy. "We are guaranteed to play two more matches on home territory and if we continue to progress, who knows how far we can go?"

Mexico midfielder Luis Romo scored the winning goal in the 50th minute against South Korea to give Javier Aguirre's team a spot in the Round of 32. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

This is Aguirre's third World Cup as Mexico coach, having previously managed the team in 2002 and 2010. And he said that his experience and age - he is now 67 - has enabled him to become a calmer and more relaxed coach at this World Cup.

"Why are we strong now? The team's head coach [Aguirre] is much cooler and more relaxed, more serene," he said.

"We were joking the other day and [Guillermo] Ochoa said I wouldn't be like this in other World Cups, but now I don't mind them using their smartphones all the time.

"Last time, I was fixated on that, but now I don't waste my time on things like that anymore. I am now more relaxed as a coach.

"Now we are 11 [in the FIFA rankings], but I want my players to believe we can sneak into the top ten in the world."