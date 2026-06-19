          Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Roberto De Zerbi's team face tough end to season

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          • Tom ChambersJun 19, 2026, 09:01 AM

          Tottenham begin their 2026-27 Premier League season with a trip across London to face Brentford and face a daunting-looking end to their campaign.

          Their first match will be the late kick-off on the first Saturday of the new season, one day after Arsenal get the campaign under way.

          Roberto De Zerbi's new-look team face a tough opening few weeks with matches against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their first six.

          In a break from the norm, Spurs host the first north London derby of the season in early December, with the return fixture scheduled to take place on May 1.

          The trip to the Emirates is part of a tough-looking end to the campaign for Spurs, with their last five matches being against Arsenal, Chelsea, Coventry City, Man United and Villa.

          Tottenham endured the worst season in their Premier League history last season as they battled to avoid relegation to the second tier for the first time since 1976-77.

          They arrival of De Zerbi on March 31 provided the spark they needed to end a five-month (16-game) Premier League winless streak which saw them briefly drop into the relegation zone.

          Spurs picked up 11 points from their seven matches under the Italian, with their 1-0 final-day win over Everton in north London clinching survival at West Ham's expense.

          The club has been active in the summer transfer window in an effort to avoid a repeat of last season. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived following the expiry of their contracts at Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively.

          Spurs also announced the signing of Netherlands centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in a £52 million deal on Thursday.

          - Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Tottenham's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

          All times BST

          Aug. 22, 2026 5.30 p.m. Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

          Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

          Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

          Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City

          Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

          Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town

          Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

          Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

          Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

          Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

          Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland

          Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

          Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

          March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

          March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

          April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hull City

          May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

          May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

          May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur