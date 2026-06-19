Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Roberto De Zerbi's team face tough end to season

Tottenham begin their 2026-27 Premier League season with a trip across London to face Brentford and face a daunting-looking end to their campaign.
Their first match will be the late kick-off on the first Saturday of the new season, one day after Arsenal get the campaign under way.
Roberto De Zerbi's new-look team face a tough opening few weeks with matches against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their first six.
In a break from the norm, Spurs host the first north London derby of the season in early December, with the return fixture scheduled to take place on May 1.
The trip to the Emirates is part of a tough-looking end to the campaign for Spurs, with their last five matches being against Arsenal, Chelsea, Coventry City, Man United and Villa.
Tottenham endured the worst season in their Premier League history last season as they battled to avoid relegation to the second tier for the first time since 1976-77.
They arrival of De Zerbi on March 31 provided the spark they needed to end a five-month (16-game) Premier League winless streak which saw them briefly drop into the relegation zone.
Spurs picked up 11 points from their seven matches under the Italian, with their 1-0 final-day win over Everton in north London clinching survival at West Ham's expense.
The club has been active in the summer transfer window in an effort to avoid a repeat of last season. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived following the expiry of their contracts at Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively.
Spurs also announced the signing of Netherlands centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in a £52 million deal on Thursday.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Tottenham's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 22, 2026 5.30 p.m. Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hull City
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur