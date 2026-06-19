Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Roberto De Zerbi's team face tough end to season

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Tottenham begin their 2026-27 Premier League season with a trip across London to face Brentford and face a daunting-looking end to their campaign.

Their first match will be the late kick-off on the first Saturday of the new season, one day after Arsenal get the campaign under way.

Roberto De Zerbi's new-look team face a tough opening few weeks with matches against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their first six.

In a break from the norm, Spurs host the first north London derby of the season in early December, with the return fixture scheduled to take place on May 1.

The trip to the Emirates is part of a tough-looking end to the campaign for Spurs, with their last five matches being against Arsenal, Chelsea, Coventry City, Man United and Villa.

Tottenham are desperate to avoid a third straight 17th-place finish in the Premier League. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham endured the worst season in their Premier League history last season as they battled to avoid relegation to the second tier for the first time since 1976-77.

They arrival of De Zerbi on March 31 provided the spark they needed to end a five-month (16-game) Premier League winless streak which saw them briefly drop into the relegation zone.

Spurs picked up 11 points from their seven matches under the Italian, with their 1-0 final-day win over Everton in north London clinching survival at West Ham's expense.

The club has been active in the summer transfer window in an effort to avoid a repeat of last season. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived following the expiry of their contracts at Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively.

Spurs also announced the signing of Netherlands centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in a £52 million deal on Thursday.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Tottenham's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 22, 2026 5.30 p.m. Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hull City

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur