Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Hull City first up for Michael Carrick's side

Manchester United will host newly-promoted Hull City at Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Michael Carrick's team will then face another Premier League newcomer in Ipswich Town on the second match week of the new campaign, before the first Manchester derby of the season is played two weeks later.
United travel to the Etihad for the return fixture towards the end of March for what will be their first match against their local rivals without Pep Guardiola in the home dugout since 2015-16.
The Red Devils' match against Newcastle United was the only Boxing Day fixture in 2025-26 -- they are scheduled to host Nottingham Forest one year on.
United's run-in doesn't appear particularly daunting, with Carrick's side playing none of the teams that finished in the Champions League places last season in their last eight fixtures. They host Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day.
United will be hoping for a season of rare stability next term after an impressive second half of the 2025-26 season quelled the noise around Old Trafford.
Pressure was on head coach Ruben Amorim after the previous season's 15th place finish, but the Portuguese head coach was dismissed in January after 14 months in charge.
Carrick was eventually appointed as his replacement until the end of the season and the former United midfielder's appointment proved a turning point as the team climbed up the table to finish in the Champions League places.
The 44-year-old signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year, on May 22 and there is plenty of intrigue as to how he will maintain United's Premier League form when balancing the extra demands placed on the team by European football.
United's 2026-27 campaign will be the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Amazon Prime, with cameras following Carrick's team for the latest instalment of the 'All or Nothing' series.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Man United's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 22, 2026 12.30 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester United
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester United
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Manchester United
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brentford
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Coventry City
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Sunderland
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Manchester United
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Sunderland vs. Manchester United
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Everton
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Hull City
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Manchester United
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leeds United
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Manchester United vs. Fulham