Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Hull City first up for Michael Carrick's side

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Manchester United will host newly-promoted Hull City at Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Michael Carrick's team will then face another Premier League newcomer in Ipswich Town on the second match week of the new campaign, before the first Manchester derby of the season is played two weeks later.

United travel to the Etihad for the return fixture towards the end of March for what will be their first match against their local rivals without Pep Guardiola in the home dugout since 2015-16.

The Red Devils' match against Newcastle United was the only Boxing Day fixture in 2025-26 -- they are scheduled to host Nottingham Forest one year on.

United's run-in doesn't appear particularly daunting, with Carrick's side playing none of the teams that finished in the Champions League places last season in their last eight fixtures. They host Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day.

Manchester United are looking to build upon their positive 2025-26 campaign. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

United will be hoping for a season of rare stability next term after an impressive second half of the 2025-26 season quelled the noise around Old Trafford.

Pressure was on head coach Ruben Amorim after the previous season's 15th place finish, but the Portuguese head coach was dismissed in January after 14 months in charge.

Carrick was eventually appointed as his replacement until the end of the season and the former United midfielder's appointment proved a turning point as the team climbed up the table to finish in the Champions League places.

The 44-year-old signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year, on May 22 and there is plenty of intrigue as to how he will maintain United's Premier League form when balancing the extra demands placed on the team by European football.

United's 2026-27 campaign will be the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Amazon Prime, with cameras following Carrick's team for the latest instalment of the 'All or Nothing' series.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Man United's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 22, 2026 12.30 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester United

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester United

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Manchester United

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Manchester United

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brentford

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Coventry City

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Sunderland

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Manchester United

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Sunderland vs. Manchester United

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Everton

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Hull City

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Manchester United

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leeds United

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Manchester United vs. Fulham