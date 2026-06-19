          Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Hull City first up for Michael Carrick's side

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          • ESPN
          Jun 19, 2026, 09:01 AM

          Manchester United will host newly-promoted Hull City at Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

          Michael Carrick's team will then face another Premier League newcomer in Ipswich Town on the second match week of the new campaign, before the first Manchester derby of the season is played two weeks later.

          United travel to the Etihad for the return fixture towards the end of March for what will be their first match against their local rivals without Pep Guardiola in the home dugout since 2015-16.

          The Red Devils' match against Newcastle United was the only Boxing Day fixture in 2025-26 -- they are scheduled to host Nottingham Forest one year on.

          United's run-in doesn't appear particularly daunting, with Carrick's side playing none of the teams that finished in the Champions League places last season in their last eight fixtures. They host Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day.

          United will be hoping for a season of rare stability next term after an impressive second half of the 2025-26 season quelled the noise around Old Trafford.

          Pressure was on head coach Ruben Amorim after the previous season's 15th place finish, but the Portuguese head coach was dismissed in January after 14 months in charge.

          Carrick was eventually appointed as his replacement until the end of the season and the former United midfielder's appointment proved a turning point as the team climbed up the table to finish in the Champions League places.

          The 44-year-old signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year, on May 22 and there is plenty of intrigue as to how he will maintain United's Premier League form when balancing the extra demands placed on the team by European football.

          United's 2026-27 campaign will be the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Amazon Prime, with cameras following Carrick's team for the latest instalment of the 'All or Nothing' series.

          - Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Man United's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

          All times BST

          Aug. 22, 2026 12.30 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester United

          Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

          Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester United

          Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City

          Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Manchester United

          Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Manchester United

          Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

          Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United

          Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

          Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United

          Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brentford

          Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

          Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Coventry City

          Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

          Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

          Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

          Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Sunderland

          Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

          Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

          Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

          Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

          Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Manchester United

          Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea

          Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

          Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

          March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Sunderland vs. Manchester United

          March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Everton

          March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United

          April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Hull City

          April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

          April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

          May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Manchester United

          May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

          May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leeds United

          May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

          May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Manchester United vs. Fulham